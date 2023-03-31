Who Is Famous Basketball Player Kevin Durant Dating? Is The Icon Polygamous?

Kevin Wayne Durant is an American professional Basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. Fans of the basketball player have been about assuming who the player is dating. This composition aims to cover everything you need to know about the notorious player.

Kevin Durant Early Life And Career

Kevin Durant was born in Washington D.C. to Wanda and Wayne Pratt. When he was still a child his father deserted the family. The couple ultimately divorced and Durant’s grandmother Barbara Davis helped raise him. When he was 13 years his father came back and traveled the country with him to basketball tournaments.

Kevin Durant played Amateur Athletic Union basketball for several teams in the Maryland area and was teammates with future basketball stars Greivis Vasquez and Ty Lawson. After playing two years of high school basket at National Christian Academy he transferred to Montrose Christian School for his senior year.

Kevin Durant committed to the University of Texas at Austin and had visited the University of Connecticut and the University of North Carolina and revealed he considered Duke University. When asked why he choose a college with a lesser-known program he said he wanted to set up his part.

Kevin Durant at the end of the year was named the Washington Post All-Met Basketball Player of the year as well as the Most Valuable Player of the McDonald’s All-American Game. Kevin Durant was widely regarded as the second-best high school prosper of 2006 behind Greg Oden.

Throughout his career, Durant participated in philanthropic causes. In 2013 he pledged $ 1 million to the American Red Cross for victims of the 2013 Moore tornado and his generosity inspired the Thunder and Nike to match his donation.

Who Is Kevin Durant Currently Dating?

Kevin Durant is currently not in any relationship at the moment. Kelvin Durant is currently single and he is taking his time to recover from his previous relationship with Cassandra Anderson. She is known said to be Kelvin Durant’s last known girlfriend.

When Did Kevin Durant and Cassandra Anderson Start Dating?

Kevin Durant and Cassandra Anderson started dating in 2017 when he moved to the Golden State Warriors. Despite his Success on the court, he was open about his relationship with Anderson. They were seen kissing each other after the Warriors won the 2018 title.

The couple while dating also had good interactions on social media and we’re spotted at different events holding hands together.

What Caused Kevin Durant And Cassandra Anderson To Breakup?

Kevin Durant and Cassandra Anderson broke up in 2020 with sources claiming that Kevin Durant was interested in another woman. The rumor could be why Kelvin Durant will be hesitant to reveal any detail about his personal life in the future.

Cassandra Anderson removed Kevin Durant’s picture from her profile and deleted her social media account. As of now, Kevin Durant is not dating anyone and he is single

Kevin Durant’s Net Worth

Kevin Durant’s net worth as of March 2023 is approximately $200 million. This makes the famous basketball player one of the richest basketball players in the world alongside Stephen Curry and LeBron James.