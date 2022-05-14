Who Is Kelly Osbourne Dating? Have a Look About Her Current Boyfriend, Dating and Love Life

The Osbourne clan is expanding!

Kelly Osbourne announced on Thursday that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson.

“I know I’ve been extremely silent these past few months, so I thought I’d share with you all why,” the 37-year-old former “Osbournes” star captioned an ultrasound shot on Instagram.

“I am over the thrilled to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she continued. To say I am content is an understatement. “I’m overjoyed!”

Osbourne’s romantic Instagram post came nearly three months after she revealed her romance with the DJ.

“I can’t believe where we have ended up after 23 years of friendship,” the “Fashion Police” alum said besides a February Instagram photo. “Sidney George Wilson, you are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am completely in love with you.”

Sid Wilson’s Job Description

The musician, better known as DJ Starscream, is a professional pianist, keyboardist, and rapper who rose to prominence with the heavy metal band for his daring performance choices. Sid, who is known for his daring actions, is said to have made stage dives at the Grammy Award-winning band’s previous gigs.

Read more: Who Is Bobby Flay Dating? All About The Celebrity Chef’s Love Life

Sid has provided different sound effects and background noises for the band’s tracks. He did, however, form his own solo band, SID, outside of Slipknot, and began touring with it in 2010. Sid is the group’s lead singer.

She later shared a video of herself and Minnie sledding, in which her other niece Andy also took a major tumble in the snow. She captioned the video, which also featured her recently engaged brother Jack Osbourne, “Me and Minnie go sledding and Andy takes an incredible tumble!”

The Osbournes Spent the Holiday Season in A “winter Wonderland” that They Characterised as A Secret Snowy Location.

While he was there, Jack dropped down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Aree Gearhart.

On New Year’s Eve, Jack tweeted the following: “Today, I proposed to the most gorgeous and kind woman I’d ever met. She accepted!!”

Kelly Osbourne found love with her 23-year-old best friend.

According to her newest Instagram post on Valentine’s Day, Kelly Osbourne is having the time of her life in her present relationship. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter uploaded a photo of herself and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson sharing a warm kiss, confirming their connection. According to People, the pair met in 1999 during an Ozzfest tour.

Kelly’s Parents Created a Music Festival, and The Two Have Remained Friends Ever Since.

“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up,” Kelly said in the post, addressing her beau. Sidney George Wilson, you are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am completely in love with you.”

Rumors about their relationship began in mid-January when Osbourne shared two Instagram posts of the two canoodlings. They were photographed holding hands in public.

According to the Daily Mail, for the first time in Los Angeles this month. The 45-year-old DJ shared a black-and-white version of the amorous Instagram photo. He publicly declared his love for her, writing, “There aren’t enough colors to portray the palette of love I have in my heart for you.” My love, have a wonderful Valentine’s Day.”

In 2002, Kelly Dated Bert Mc Cracken.

Remember Kelly Osbourne and her family from the MTV reality show The Osbournes? During season two of the show, Kelly began dating Bert McCracken, the lead vocalist of The Used. The fact that his family did not approve of him added to the strain. Bert decided to call it quits by the season’s end. He truly broke up with Kelly over the phone on Valentine’s Day.

In 2006, Kelly Dated Matty Derham.

According to reports, the TV personality dated Matty Derman, a member of the band Fields, and even attempted to marry him. They married at the Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland, and her parents were not pleased when the news got out. The ceremony, however, was not legally binding, according to her spokesman.

Gary Farrow, her representative, stated: “Several rumors circulated swiftly over the weekend, claiming Kelly Osbourne had married at an Irish music festival. This is completely false, and the inflatable church that performs these non-legally binding fake marriages for amusement is just as real.”

This may have been for the best, as the couple divorced in January 2007.

Read more: Ashley Judd Dating Relationship status and Know About Her Dating History!

In 2006, She Was Thought to Be Dating Kevin Zegers.

Although neither of them publicly announced if they were dating, they were seen together on several occasions and appeared to be a pair. They were spotted running errands and hanging out in Los Angeles, according to multiple sources. But, if they were together, it was most likely simply a flirtation.