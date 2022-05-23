Who Is Katy Pary Dating: All the Latest Updates About His Current or Past Datings!!

Katy Perry confirmed she’s having her first child with Orlando Bloom in her latest music video for “Never Worn White.” The pregnancy announcement comes three months after Us Weekly revealed that the pair had decided to postpone their wedding.

The road to their marriage and parenthood was long and winding. The couple originally met in January 2016, broke up in February 2017, and remained cordial throughout their breakup until rekindled their romance in August. The two have stayed inseparable ever then.

Here’s a closer look at the soon-to-be parents’ connection ahead of their momentous month.

Bloom gets naked while paddleboarding with Perry in August 2016, and the photographs become viral. He told British Elle about the event, “It was quite startling.” “If I’d known that would happen, I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation.” I’ve been photographed in a million different ways. “I have an excellent radar.”

October 2016

Costume alert for couples! Perry and Bloom dress up as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for Kate Hudson’s annual Halloween party. (Bloom is seen in the background.)

Perry and Bloom meet for the first time at a party on January 10, 2016.

Perry and Bloom attended Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globes after-party following the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. At the event, where a US Weekly reporter was present, the two started flirting.

At the event, they were “very flirtatious and whispered to one other,” according to a source. Throughout the night, the two had an unmistakable connection, with images from the event showing them smiling and laughing as they chatted. “As they talked, he would bend in and speak into her ear and stroke the small of her back,” the person added. Perry and Bloom were seen leaving the gathering together later that night.

Brand Russell

Russell Brand and Katy Perry started dating in 2009 after Katy appeared in a cameo in Russell’s film Get Him To The Greek. The lovebirds were married less than a year later, with matching tattoos and a lavish wedding in India on elephants, in typical celebrity flair.

After Russell filed for divorce in 2011, the twosome split up 14 months later, with Katy’s raw anguish portrayed in her film, Katy Perry: Part Of Me.

“Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me stating he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011,” Katy told Vogue in 2016.

Since then, the comedian has had his tattoo removed and has been married to Laura Gallacher since 2017.

Mayer, John

The singers dated on and off between 2012 and 2014, and while their relationship didn’t last, they cooperated on John’s Paradise Valley album on the song “Who You Love.”

John, who is renowned for dating and shattering the hearts of many women, including Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, cites Katy as his “one relationship” and composed the song “Still Feel Like Your Man” about her in 2017.

The two appear to get along well, even if she has found someone else, which his lyrics suggest he isn’t too fond of, saying “I know you probably found yourself, someone, someplace.” But that makes no difference to me.”

Diplo

Rumors arose in April 2014 that the singer had moved on to Diplo, a DJ, and producer. They were spotted together at Coachella at the premiere party for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Katy rated her prior loves, Orlando (before they reconnected), John Mayer, and Diplo in order of preference during her 24-hour Witness World Wide webcast to promote her album, placing the ‘Get Free’ DJ third. Ouch.

Diplo responded by tweeting that he ‘earned bronze in the sex Olympics’ and that he ‘didn’t even remember having sex with the ‘Dark Horse’ singer.