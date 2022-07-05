Who Is Katie Boulter Dating- After a Year of Dating, Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter Proclaim Their Relationship!

Briton Katie Boulter began playing tennis on August 1, 1996. On the ITF Women’s Circuit, Boulter, a native of Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, has won six singles matches and four doubles match. She peaked at No. 82 in the world for singles on February 18, 2019. She reached her highest doubles ranking of 431 on December 31, 2018.

In March 2014, Boulter was ranked as the No. 10 junior tennis player in the world. She is based at the Lawn Tennis Association’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton and is coached by Jeremy Bates, Nigel Sears, and Mark Taylor

Early Years and Personal Life

Boulter’s mother competed in county tennis tournaments and occasionally played for Great Britain. At age 5, Boulter began playing tennis. Three years later, at age 8, she was selected to play for Great Britain. She has acknowledged that one of her motivations as a little girl was to beat up her elder brother. “At this neighbourhood court down the road from our house, we used to practise together. It felt amazing because it was the only thing I could eventually defeat him at.”

Read More: Who Is Taylor Lautner Dating? Look Back at Dating History

Prior to her tennis career taking over, Boulter was a pianist. She also enjoys fashion, and in 2018 she had an appearance in Vogue. She is a fan of the football team Leicester City. Alex de Minaur, an Australian tennis player, and Boulter are presently dating.

Who Is Katie Boulter’s Boyfriend?

At the Sydney Private Tennis Academy, Alex De Minaur first picked up a tennis racket when he was three years old. He and Blake Ellis won the boys’ doubles title at the 2016 Australian Open, and he was ranked second on the juniors circuit. When he made his professional debut in July 2015, he advanced to the quarterfinals of the Spain F22.

Since Rafael Nadal in 2005, he is the youngest player to have participated in two straight ATP semifinals. The 6ft Australian is presently ranked No. 27 in the world after reaching a career-high of No. 15 in 2021. He has won five ATP titles.

Stunning Images of Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur Provide a Glimpse Into the Wimbledon Power Couple

Katie Boulter, 25, of the United Kingdom, and Alex De Minaur, 23, of Australia, have been captivating Wimbledon 2022 viewers with their power couple status both on and off the court. Due to their tremendous victories this week, the couple has both moved on to the Wimbledon second round.

Today’s match between Katie and Harmony Tan will take place at Centre Court. Alex De Minaur, the boyfriend of the blonde beauty, defeated Jack Draper to advance to the third round, where he will face Liam Broady, another British opponent.

After announcing their love on International Women’s Day two years ago, Katie and Alex have become a stronger couple. They have shared countless adorable pictures of their vacations and significant occasions on their shared Instagram profiles. After Alex’s recent victory, he kindly told the BBC: “Before we talk about my match, can we talk about Katie Boulter today. She had a fairly fantastic win herself.” The competitive pair are now encouraging each other to achieve their goals in Wimbledon 2022.

After a Year of Dating, Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter Proclaim Their Relationship

The split between Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils ended one tennis partnership, but a fresh romance between tennis players has been confirmed: top-ranked Australian ATP player Alex de Minaur is dating the British WTA world No. 318 Katie Boulter.

Laura Robson, Katie Swan, and Sloane Stephens, all members of the WTA, expressed their joy in the comments section, and Boulter added, “Guess you’re OK too,” along with a love and a kissing emoji. According to a recent Instagram post by 24-year-old Boulter, they have been dating for a year. The British model stated when she shared the identical image on her page last week:

Boulter’s highest WTA ranking was No. 82, and she has yet to claim a championship. Her mother is a former tennis coach who formerly represented Great Britain and competed at the county level.

Read More: Who Is Chiquis Rivera Dating? Everything You Need to Know

De Minaur, a four-time ATP Tour singles champion, is now rated No. 23, down from his previous Top 20 position. He was born in Sydney to a Spanish mother and an Uruguayan father. He divides his time between Spain and Australia.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: Thenewspocket.com