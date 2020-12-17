Who Is Justin Anderson? 5 Issues to Know About ‘Very Cavallari’ Star

The a lot more you know! When Quite Cavallari came to an close before this year, the exhibit is dependable for introducing lovers to quite a few beloved faces — and that involves star Justin Anderson.

Anderson has served as Kristin Cavallari’s longtime hairstylist, but he has also grow to be a single of her best close friends. The duo fulfilled through her Laguna Beach front times when she was 18 several years outdated. At the time, she sought Anderson’s assistance to take care of her hair. He eventually moved from Los Angeles to Nashville, in portion, to be closer to the fact television veteran.

Followers have witnessed numerous of their most effective friendship times unfold on the short-lived E! actuality series, which aired from July 2018 to March 2020. They have also noticed the pair’s cutest reminiscences with one particular yet another on their respective social media internet pages.

Cavallari has normally raved about how supportive Anderson has been in excess of the many years. “I obviously really like Justin so much. He’s just a really excellent close friend,” the Uncommon James founder informed E! Information in December 2019. “And obviously, with all the issues I’ve been owning with [my former friend] Kelly [Henderson], it was so wonderful owning him right here in Nashville a ton.”

Right after saying her break up from husband Jay Cutler in April 2020, the Hills alum joked that September that her friendship with Anderson is the “longest romance of my lifetime.”

As he took on a more notable role in Very Cavallari’s 3rd time, viewers received to know Anderson on a a lot more individual stage. He commonly showcased his romance with YouTuber Austin Rhodes on the series. The duo have been briefly residing at Cavallari’s former dwelling with Cutler just before acquiring their own area in Nashville.

Outdoors of the clearly show, the California native has enable enthusiasts into much more personal factors of his daily lifestyle via Instagram. Even though he has showcased elements of his perform and love lifestyle, he furthermore has highlighted his foolish aspect by sharing several memes and amusing video clips.

Anderson lately opened up about how he fathered a child at 18 years outdated. Though the little one was put up for adoption, the pair reconnected lots of several years later on via the aid of an Instagram DM.

