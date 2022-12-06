Who Is Juliette Porter Dating: Is He Clark Drum?

Longtime Siesta Key star Juliette Porter recently called it quits with ex-husband Sam Logan in August 2021 and is now happily dating Clark Drum.

The only thing he cares about is spending time with me, so that’s all he says. Just that is what interests him. He genuinely cares about everyone around him and wants everyone to be happy. In fact, he remembers every word I say to him. Potentially, yes. “He’s simply great,” the 24-year-old MTV star gushes in an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

From the moment we met, we hardly ever paused for a moment of silence. A quote from Juliette: “It seemed like we were dating from the minute we met.” She claims, “I mean, we’re together every weekend, so we must be serious,” yet she and her boyfriend are both young and have no pressing needs. Currently, all we want to do is be happy.

With Juliette’s support, Clark will be able to hold his own in Siesta Key. The Summer House on Bravo, he was there, it seems. It was as if he were an extra in a movie. The Floridian is optimistic, saying, “I think he’ll be alright.” My dad claims he’s far more approachable than Sam was.

According to his Instagram, Clark is a real estate agent in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area who frequently visits exotic locales. His earlier photo albums include trips to Monte Carlo, Antigua, and Mykonos, Greece, among other well-known tourist spots.

Clark Drum Is the Name of Juliette Porter’s New Boyfriend

In October 2021, Juliette made her relationship with Clark Drum’s Instagram official, and the two have been together since then. Since Sarah and Sam had just broken up the previous August, we can only speculate as to when they first started dating.

Who is this mysterious new man, then? Clark is a certified yacht broker and real estate agent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he works for his family’s business, as per his LinkedIn profile. Judging from his Instagram, he is an avid traveler and outdoorsman. Paris, Monte Carlo, Mallorca, Spain, and Tulum, Mexico are just a few of the tourist places he visits in these photographs. Numerous pictures of him with his mom and his siblings suggest that the family has a strong bond.

The first time Clark shared photographs of Juliette on Instagram was on October 6, 2022, about a year after Juliette’s initial rollout. Images depict the pair enjoying a boat ride on Italy’s scenic Lake Como.

Juliette said, “He posted me.” in response to the photos. “I can’t even handle how much I love you!”

Chloe Long, another cast member, chimed in, “Could you two be any more attractive???”

The two of them look as content as they did when they first started dating. Juliette talked about her name guy with Life & Style Magazine before the May 2022 debut of Siesta Key Season 4B. The MTV star declared, “He has only one want, and that is to be in my company. He doesn’t have a tremendous ego and all he wants is to be happy.”

The 25-year-old claims that despite their success, she and her boyfriend are not in a hurry to tie the knot. Since we spend every weekend together, I think we’re really serious,” Juliette added. “On the other hand, I don’t see any reason to rush things right now; we’re still young. The two of us are just trying to enjoy ourselves.”

Juliette Also Explained Why She and Sam Broke Up.

Juliette was really honest with US Weekly about why she and Sam broke up.

“You put in extra effort when you love someone, but I was miserable, I was spent emotionally, and I wasn’t prioritizing myself. It was unfair that I had to pick between us. In short, they were in a very unhealthy relationship “the woman declared.

But now that she has found love again, she has no qualms about contrasting her current partner with her abusive former. “There is nothing else I could ask for besides [Clark]. There was no need for it because I got exactly what I wanted. I mean, he’s basically the antithesis of Sam. Not that he’s lacking in self-confidence or anything, but… It’s nice to be with someone who takes an interest in your thoughts and feelings.”

New episodes of Siesta Key: Miami Moves premiere on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and we can’t wait to learn more about Clark.