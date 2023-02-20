The Surprising Truth About Jonah Hill’s Dating Life!

Jonah Hill Feldstein (born December 20, 1983) is an actor, comedian, and filmmaker from the United States. He is well-known for his appearances in comedies such as Superbad (2007), Knocked Up (2007), 21 Jump Street (2012). This Is the End (2013), and 22 Jump Street (2014). Also, he was nominated for an Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in Moneyball (2011). And The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). From June 2014 to June 2015, Hill was placed 28th on Forbes magazine’s list of highest-paid actors, earning $16 million. He was discovered to have sworn on film more than any other actor in 2020. He worked as a screenwriter on 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Sausage Party, Why Him?, and You People.

Jonah Hill’s dating life

Hill has had a few girlfriends throughout the years. There have been reports of him dating celebs like Alana Haim and Rita Ora, but these have never been officially confirmed. Hill is currently in a relationship with Sarah Brady, whom he began dating in 2021. Jonah Hill is romantically involved with Sarah Brady.

The couple started dating in 2021 and have been together ever since. Their relationship has not been publicly reported or disclosed to the general public. Sarah Brady, from Encinitas, California, is an American professional surfer, photographer, anthropologist, activity, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. In the year 1997, Sarah Brady was born.

Jonah Hill’s early life

Hill was born in Los Angeles on December 20, 1983, to Jewish parents Sharon Lyn (née Chalkin), a costume designer and fashion stylist, and Richard Feldstein, a Guns N’ Roses tour accountant. Also, he has a younger sister, actress Beanie Feldstein (born 1993), and an elder brother, Jordan Feldstein (1977-2017), who worked as a music manager for Robin Thicke and Maroon 5 before passing away at the age of 40 from a DVT/pulmonary embolism. Their parents were from Long Island, New York, and the family spent their vacations in the Catskill Mountains.

Jonah Hill’s career

Hill began creating his plays in college and performing them at the Black and White bar in New York City’s East Village neighborhood. His plays drew a limited audience and helped him realise that his true calling was to act in films. Also, Dustin Hoffman’s children, Rebecca and Jake, befriended him and introduced him to their father.

Hill’s cinematic debut came after the elder Hoffman asked him to apply for a role in I Heart Huckabees. Also, Hill then appeared briefly in Judd Apatow’s directorial debut, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which led to him playing a virgin video game tester in the comedy Grandma’s Boy (2006) and appearances in other comedies.

Jonah’s personal life

Hill attended the 2011 ESPN ESPY Awards in July after losing a large amount of weight; he later stated that he did it to pursue more serious roles. He added that he had worked with a trainer and a nutritionist and adjusted his diet to focus primarily on sushi. Jonah is also known to train in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and characterized it as “humbling”.

He and Gianna Santos got engaged in October 2019, and the engagement will terminate in October 2020. “TM [transcendental meditation] and surfing, I’d say, have transformed my happiness level and ability to manage stress, worry, and sadness… [they’ve] helped,” Hill adds.