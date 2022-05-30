Who Is Joe Budden Dating? Is the Former Rapper Dating Someone? Here’s the Latest Updates!

We’re confident you’ve heard the news! During his podcast, Joe Budden, a former American rapper, revealed that he is bisexual. Technically, the 41-year-old stated that he is “How can I get the word out that I’m bisexual?” the media figure wondered. What’s the best way for me to get the word out?”

Joe Budden said, “Listen up, I enjoy both boys and girls. Please spread the news. I’m not feeling well.” Joe and his co-hosts were supposedly discussing the DaBaby incident when the former rapper came out on one of his podcast broadcasts.

So, here’s the deal: DaBaby, a well-known rapper at the time, talked a little too much about the LGBTQ+ community while on stage. The 22-year-old Ohio rapper made homophobic remarks and rationalized his behavior by claiming that all of his statements were a “call to action” for his supporters to light up their cellphones!

DaBaby eventually apologized to the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, and the LGBTQ+ community’s CEO forgave him. And that’s how the podcast got started, with Joe Budden and his co-hosts debating the situation and comparing the community to the mafia.

Budden allegedly said that the community is extorting DaBaby for apologies and money so that he may return to the stage. The rapper’s decision to come out was reportedly a prophylactic measure. Wait, it hasn’t been proven yet, but it’s been a popular rumor since the former rapper’s release!

Sure, Joe Budden’s inner circle and a few celebs bought it, and they’re spreading the word on Twitter, with Budden joining in the fun! So, despite the fact that Joe came out and stated it in his podcast, we will have to wait to learn the exact truth.

But, since we’re here to learn about his love life, let’s see if the American media celebrity is dating anybody in 2021.

Joe Budden’s 2021 Girlfriend: Is the American Media Personality Dating Anyone?

According to some sources, the 41-year-old is now dating. Shadee Monique, Joe Budden’s girlfriend, is in a relationship with him. Following Joe’s breakup with his ex-fiancee, Cyn Santana, the duo began dating, according to Hot97.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, the primary cast member of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” had a baby together. Joe Budden has been dating Shadee Monique after the breakup of his last relationship.

Shadee Monique Is Joe Budden’s New Girlfriend.

Shadee Monique, Joe Budden’s girlfriend, is a businesswoman, as she indicates on her Instagram profile. Nature, an online apparel brand situated in Houston, is her business; however, her website appears to be down at the time of this writing.

Furthermore, Joe Budden’s girlfriend is an adult entertainment who has an account on OnlyFans! Joe never mentioned his girlfriend on social media, although he did upload a little photo of her on his Instagram story with the caption, “because she claims I don’t post us.”

One fan remarked, “The former rapper has been chastised for trolling his followers.” “He’s too old for that, bro. LMAO.” “He is too old for this behavior, whether it’s a joke or not,” another wrote.

What Do We Know About Joe Budden’s Previous Relationships?

Despite the fact that most of Joe’s dating history has been depicted on Love & Hip Hop: New York, there are still few clear specifics regarding everyone he has dated. To begin, Joe’s first recorded romance was when he was 20 years old and dating a girl named Angie. Her last name is unknown, but she and Joe welcomed their son, Joseph Budden III (nicknamed Trey), into the world on May 11, 2001.

Joe’s second significant romance was with Tahiry Jose, a former Love & Hip Hop: New York star. Joe and she started dating in 2005, but their relationship went through a lot of ups and downs. This stated to Hollywood Unlocked that Joe had beaten her when they were dating, fracturing her rib and nose, the second time they split up.

Many Times, Joe Has Explicitly Rejected These Charges.

Joe met and started seeing the next female that drew his attention in 2012: Kaylin Garcia. Kaylin is a model who has also been seen on Love & Hip Hop: New York. He and Kaylin’s courtship had plenty of hard periods, much like his previous relationship.

According to reports, a lot of the friction in their relationship stemmed from Joe’s inability to let go of Tahiry, which irritated Kaylin. To try to fix things, the two appeared on an episode of Couples Therapy With Dr. Jenn, but it never worked out.

Did Joe Have an Affair with Shadee Monique While Dating Cyn Santana?

Many people assumed Joe Budden and Shadee Monique were already dating when Joe was still married to Cyn Santana. Joe Budden was in a difficult circumstance since he was dealing with a harassment lawsuit and already had a child. Shadee Monique, according to one source, is Joe’s style since she has curved hips and a big figure. If the story turned out to be true, Joe was in severe danger.

Shadee and Joe both remained silent about the subject. Since 2019, they haven’t made many public appearances together. The rumors, on the other hand, were still floating about.

When the media queried Joe about his new partner and his separation from Cyn, he appeared to be at ease. He rejected the story that Joe and Cyn had split up, but he refused to answer any questions about Shadee Monique. There’s something suspicious going on over there.

“We didn’t call it quits.” There hasn’t been any sort of split. Words are crucial now. So, what exactly does that imply? That is to say, neither of us has announced it’s over,” Joe noted in one of his interviews. At the same time, he said that he and Cyn haven’t communicated in a long time. So, Joe, what does this signify for our relationship?

While the stories about Joe and Shadee are still circulating, his unfinished business with Cyn Santana was still tormenting him. However, many of Joe and Cyn’s followers are hopeful that they will reunite.

Shadee Monique, on the other hand, did not appear to be popular with Joe’s admirers. “Yo joe likes em thick but Cyn for the win,” one of his admirers said on Shadee’s photo. I sincerely hope he and Cyn reconcile for the sake of their children. “I adore them both.”

Well, one thing we can all agree on is that when it comes to hooking up with a lady, Joe Budden has a fairly decent type.

