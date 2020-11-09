Who Is Jill Biden, President Joe Biden’s Wife? First Lady Facts

After the Election 2020 results in November, Americans have been curious to know more about Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife and the first full-time teacher to be the First Lady.

Joe Biden was elected as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after his win in swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, was elected as the 49th Vice President of the United States. She is also the first woman to hold the title. Along with a new President and Vice President, the nation also has a new First Lady in Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden. Find out what we know about her ahead.

Who is Jill Biden?

Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden was born on June 3, 1951, in Hammonton, New Jersey, making her 69 at the time Joe won the 2020 Presidential Election. Though she was born in New Jersey, Jill was raised, for the most part, in Pennsylvania. She lived in Hatboro, Pennsylvania with her four younger sisters—Jan, Bonny, Kelly and Kim—when she was younger but spent most of her childhood in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, the city many experts credit for helping Biden win Pennsylvania. Her father, Donald Carl Jacobs, was a bank teller and U.S. Navy signal man, while her mother, Bonny Jean Jacobs, was a homemaker.

How did Jill Biden meet Joe Biden?

In 1972, Joe lost his first wife, Neilia Hunter, and his 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a car accident, leaving him to raise their sons, Beau and Hunter, alone. According to his 2007 memoir, Promises to Keep, Joe met Jill in 1975, three years after Neilia’s death, while Jill was a senior at the University of Delaware. “She gave me back my life,” Joe wrote. “She made me start to think my family might be whole again.”

Jill, for her part, had just filed for divorce from her husband, Bill Stevenson, a year before she met Joe, who was a Delaware senator at the time. As Jill explained in a 2016 interview with Vogue, Joe met Jill through a blind date set up by Joe’s brother, Frank, who knew Jill at the University of Delaware.

“I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, ‘God, this is never going to work, not in a million years,’” Jill Biden told Vogue. “He was nine years older than I am! But we went out to see ‘A Man and a Woman’ at the movie theater in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off. When we came home … he shook my hand good night … I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 a.m. and said, ‘Mom, I finally met a gentleman.’”

What is Jill Biden’s job?

At the time Joe was elected as prsident, Jill worked as a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Virginia. In an August 2020 interview with CBS News before the election, Jill revealed that she still planned to teach even if Joe became president. “If we get to the White House, I’m gonna continue to teach,” she said at the time. “It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession.” After she became the First Lady, Jill became the first First Lady to hold a paid job outside of the White House and the first to have a doctorate degree, according to CBS News. Jill also worked as a community college teacher when Joe was Vice President under the Obama Administration from 2008 to 2016. “I teach a lot of immigrants, and refugees,” she told CBS News in 2020. “I love their stories, I love who they are as people, and I love the fact that I can help them on their path to success.”

Jill is also the first full-time teacher to be the First Lady. When she introduced herself at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Jill did so at a high school where she once taught English in Delaware.