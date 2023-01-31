Is Jeffree Star Single or Dating? A Look At Star’s Love Life

Jeffree Star is an American YouTuber, makeup artist and former singer-songwriter. He is also the founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Star released his studio album in 2009 called ‘Beauty Killer’. The album also included songs such as ‘Lollipop Luxury’. The song also featured Niki Minaj. Jeffree also got many chances for world tours to promote his music. In 2010 he signed with Konvict Muzik, but later, he left the music industry in 2013. He faced legal issues with the label’s owner between 2007 and 2010. In 2014 he founded the company Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Later Forbes released that he earned $18 million from his youtube channel alone.

Jeffree’s Dating Life

Jeffree Star reports that the 37-year-old beauty guru and youtube have hinted at a new romantic relationship through social media. The connection is with an athlete on social media. The famous internet star has taken his relationship through social media platforms by holding hands with a new ‘NFL’ boo. They were taking the flight back to his ranch in Wyoming.

His particular media post has attracted much attention from fans and media platforms. Everyone is interested to know who is that mysterious partner. In his social media post, his hand with his signature tattoos and bejewelled nails can be seen comfortably grasping another hand. The photo cut-offs below the couple’s waists so only legs are visible.

The post’s caption reads, “Goodbye LA to spend time with my NFL boo in Wyoming”. The centre has received so many likes and comments. The fans are interested to know who the mysterious man is and excited to learn more about their new romance.

Jeffree Star’s early life

Jeffree Lynn Steininger was born in Lo Angeles County, California, on November 15, 1985. He grew up in Orange County, California. According to his early interview points, he used to try and experiment with his mother’s makeup materials. He convinced his mother to let him wear it to junior high school. Jeffree attended Pacifica High School in Garden Grove.

He graduated in 2002. After graduation, he legally changed his name to Jeffree Star and relocated to Los Angeles. He supported himself with various makeup artists, modelling and other music jobs. In his interview, he mentions that he recalls his days when he used to live with fake IDs so that he could attend Hollywood clubs.

He tries to get in touch with Hollywood actors so that someone can hire him as a makeup artist.

Jeffree Star’s Career

Star used Myspace to look out for his music and fashion design career. Using Myspace as a blog, the star shared his personal life. Also, he gave live commentary on self-image and confidence. Jeffree used so many sites that he built a fan base where his fans could join Myspace. His music career also took off brilliantly. Star’s career as an electronica and pop vocalist began when he befriended peaches drummer Samantha Maloney. Jeffree released his first hit song album, ” Beauty Killer,” in 2009.