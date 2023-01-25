Is Jason Nash Engaged to Nivine Jay? Take a Look at His Dating History!

Who doesn’t know Jason Nash today? Let us tell you about him for those of you who might not know him. Jason Nash was born on May 23, 1973. He is a well-known American actor. He is well-known because of how well his Vine channel has done. He was also on the 2010 season of the show Last Comic Standing. He has also written and directed two movies in which he also acted.

So he could follow his dream of becoming a comedian, his family moved from Boston to Los Angeles. He went to Medfield High School and graduated in 1991. Soon after that, he went to UMass Amherst to go to college. He dropped out of school to work for Norm Macdonald.

At first, he was part of a comedy group called “Price, Nash, and Blieden.” The group did three shows at the Aspen Comedy Festival because they were so popular. He was also a semi-finalist on the comedy show Last Comic Standing. He kicked off the show in the fifth episode. The short online series Jason Nash Is Married, which aired on Comedy Central, was written and directed by him. He was a guest star, too

Jason Nash’s Dating History

After he split up with his ex-wife, Marney Hochman, Jason Nash dated Trisha Paytas. It was said that he and Trisha Paytas started dating in 2017 while he was dating her. Even though they had wonderful times together, they ended up breaking up after three years of dating.

Jason is a Gemini, and Trish, who used to be his girlfriend, is a Taurus.

But based on how well zodiac signs get along, Aries, Libra, Leo, and Aquarius are the best matches for Gemini. Virgo and Pisces, on the other hand, are the worst. Jason is 49, and his ex-girlfriend Trisha is 34. CelebsCouples said that Jason has been with at least one other person in the past. But his past relationship history shows that he wasn’t engaged to anyone.

Why His Last Two Relationships Didn’t Work Out

He was married to Marney Hochman at first, but he didn’t seem happy with her. In February 2021, he was asked to be on the dobrik’s VIEWS podcast. There, he talked about how bad his life was. He said that his wife always irritated him. He told about a time when his wife told him to turn down the brightness because it was making her feel bad. He did turn off the light, and one day while he was working out, his wife walked in.

He said that Marney told him to turn off the music because it was making her upset. She told him later in the workout to turn off the light, which he did. Marney told him again to turn off the light, and he said that this was the last time he could take it.

He came to the conclusion that he told her wife he was done that night. He said, “I can’t take it anymore, I just can’t.” After she said this, Marney broke down in tears, because after that day, their marriage was over.

After his marriage to Marney Hochman ended after ten years, Jason started dating Trisha Paytas. Both liked each other, and they dated for three years. After that, they broke up.

The relationship between the two people ended in February 2019, but there were signs of trouble for months before that. David Dobrik, a friend of Jason’s, said hurtful things about Trusha and their relationship in a video that has since been taken down. Many people are curious about what David might have said to Jason to make Trisha angry.

David was joking when he suggested that Jason and Trisha get together to make a trio. He didn’t really want to set them up on a date. Trisha says that what he said about her sexuality was rude and hurtful. Trisha said in June 2019 that she misses Jason and that after they broke up, he was always eager to call her his girlfriend.

Jason Nash Announced Engagement with Nivine Jay in December 2022

When he told people on social media that he was getting married to Nivine Jay, comedian and YouTube star Jason Nash caused a stir. Jason posted the news on Instagram and was full of praise for her girlfriend, saying:

“I got engaged to the most wonderful person I’ve ever met last week. Nivine has changed me in a lot of ways, and I haven’t been this happy in a long time. She’s beautiful, smart, and funny, and when I lose my SD cards, she does a great impression of me.”

He also told her how excited he is to spend the rest of his life with her. Nash said:

“Thanks for coming to my rescue. If I didn’t have a job, I’d just sit on the couch, eat Pringles, and watch Curb.

Nivine Jay, who just got engaged to Jason Nash, was in the news for a long time because she turned down Ben Affleck on the TV show Raya. She is also a stand-up comedian, an actress, and a model, among other things.