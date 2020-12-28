THE beloved Disney/Pixar movie Ratatouille is having it really is individual musical, nevertheless not underneath the shiny lights of Broadway, in its place it will stream on line in 2021.

Many thanks to a TikTok pattern exactly where buyers wrote their personal music, lyrics, dances and concepts, the animated film will change into a two-act Broadway-like display.

Who is in the Ratatouille TikTok Musical solid?

In accordance to producer Greg Nobile, the supporting forged will attribute André De Shields as Anton Moi and Priscilla Lopez as Mabel.

Kevin Chamberlin will play Auguste Gusteau, Mary Testa will perform the evil Ian Holm acknowledged as Chef Skinner.

Moreover, Adam Lambert will portray Emile, Ashley Park will consider up the function of Colette Tatou and Wayne Brady as Django.

Who will star as Remy the Rat?

Broadway actor and Emmy Award nominee Titus Burgess will star as Remy the Rat.

Burgess, 41, is very best identified for starring as Titus Andromendon on the Netflix comedy sequence Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, for which he obtained five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Who will star as Alfredo Linguini?

Andrew Barth Feldman will star as the clumsy Alfredo Linguini in the Ratatouille TikTok Musical.

Feldman, 18, acquired recognition soon after winning ideal actor at the National Higher School Musical Theater Awards.

In 2019, he joined the situation of Expensive Evan Hansen on Broadway.

When will the Ratatouille TikTok Musical air?

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will start streaming on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 7pm for 3 times, until eventually January 4.

Enthusiasts can obtain the $5 tickets at TodayTix.com

Proceeds from the occasion will gain The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment field workers.