Who Is Irish Singer Hozier Currently Dating? All You Need To Know

Andrew John Hozier Byrne also known as Hozier is an Irish musician, singer, and songwriter. His music genre is predominantly drawn from folk, soul, and blues.

He also uses religious and literary themes. Rumors about the Irish singer in a romantic relationship have been making headlines lately and his fans are eager to know the relationship status of the singer.

Hozier Early Life And Career

Hozier was born and raised in County Wicklow, the Irish released his debut Ep in 2013 featuring Take Me to Chruch. Which became a rock radio hit in the United States and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hozier released his eponymous studio album in September to critical credit. It has been certified 6x platinum in Ireland and multi-platinum in several other countries. In September 2018, Hozier released an Ep titled Nina Cried Power.

The Ep featured the title track as a single reaching number one on the Billboard Adult Alternative chart. Hozier also released his second album Wasteland, Baby in March 2019 which debuted at the top of the Irish Albums chart and the Billboard 200 and was certified gold in the United States.

Hozier has proven to be one of Ireland’s most influential musicians as well as songwriters. And he has tried to use his influence to bring attention to issues that are important to the community.

Who Is Hozier Dating In 2023?

Hozier is currently single and not in any relationship. the Irish singer as of 2023 is currently single and not in any romantic relationship. The accomplished singer also keeps his personal life private and it’s hard to keep track of his relationship and personal life.

Hozier, However, in 2022 was rumored to be dating Golden Globe winner and Irish American actress Saoirse Ronan. They were thought to avoid attracting attention and to keep their personal affairs private. Both Hozier and the actress have not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Who Is Saoirse Ronan?

Saoirse Ronan is an American-born Irish actress primarily known for her work in period dramas since her early childhood. She has also received several awards including a Golden Globe Award. She made her acting debut in 2003 as a young actor in the Irish medical drama series The Clinic.

Saoirse Ronan’s breakthrough however came in 2007 when she played the role of an intelligent teenager in Joe Wright’s movie Atonement, which earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Saoirse Roman does not use social media which she claimed is too stressful to use. She is an ambassador for the Irish Society for the prevention of Cruelty to Children.

What Is Hozier’s Net worth?

Hozier has an estimated net worth of about $6 million and has also gone on different world tours and performed at various events. Hozier draws from a variety of musical influences and most of his musical exposure came from his parent’s jazz, soul, and blues records.