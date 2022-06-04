Who Is Harry Styles Dating 2022: Check All Latest Updates in 2022

In one of the first interviews he’s given about Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles praised her on Wednesday.

On Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the singer of “Watermelon Sugar,” who worked with Olivia on “Don’t Worry Darling,” said, “I had a great time being directed by Olivia.”

“At times, acting is kind of hard to do. I think a lot of trust is needed. It takes a lot of trust to give it your all, and I think it’s a gift to be able to trust your director, so that was very helpful.

He said in the end, “Working on that movie was a really good time.”

Styles, who is 28, met Wilde, who is 38 when she cast him in the psychological thriller at the end of the year 2020.

Then, in January 2021, Page Six published exclusive photos of the two of them at Styles’ agent’s wedding. This led to rumors that they were dating.

The sighting happened just two months after Wilde broke up with Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

What Is Her Name?

Wilde is an American actress and director. She played a 13-year-old girl in the medical drama House, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and starred Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager, Veep).

Wilde, whose real name is Olivia Jane Cockburn, was born on March 10, 1984, in New York. She grew up in Georgetown, a neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Since her father is Irish, she spent her summers in Ardmore, Ireland.

She went to Georgetown Day School, a private school, and then to Phillips Academy, a boarding school in Massachusetts, where she graduated in 2002.

After moving to Dublin to study acting at the Gaiety School of Acting, Wilde changed her name to get away from her family’s name. Her mother, Leslie Cockburn (née Redlich), was an American producer on 60 Minutes and a journalist, and her father was also a journalist and the editor of Harper’s Magazine.

In 2007, she told the Observer, “My mother thought it would be good for me, too, so I could have a separate identity from my family.” She told me to choose something Irish that would always make me think of her.

“At the time, I was playing Gwendolyn in The Importance of Being Earnest, which I loved so much.

“I have a lot of respect for Oscar Wilde because he was a rebel, a comedian, and a deep thinker. I had all of these reasons, but I didn’t expect people to think of it as a sexy word.

Olivia Wilde Says She Is Amazed by How Well Harry Styles Can Act.

In Styles’ Vogue profile, Wilde had nothing but good things to say about her new male lead. She told the magazine that his role as Alex in the 2017 movie Dunkirk blew her away.

“[Costume designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we found out that Harry would be in the movie,” she said. “We knew that he has a great sense of style and fashion.”

Wilde Said that Styles’s Skill with Clothes Would Be Important for Him to Play Jack in Her Movie.

“This movie has a lot of style. It’s very fancy and expensive, and I’m glad he’s so excited about that part of the process. Some actors just don’t care.”

Wilde pointed out that Styles didn’t have what he called “toxic masculinity.”

“To me, he seems very modern, and I hope that Harry’s kind of confidence as a man, which is free of toxic masculinity, is a sign of his generation and, by extension, the future of the world,” she told the publication, adding, “I think he is in many ways leading the way on that.” It’s pretty impressive and kind of amazing to see someone in his position change what it means to be a confident man.”

Olivia Wilde Likes how Humble Harry Styles Is.

One month after the two started dating and made headlines, Wilde gave her new boyfriend a lot of praise on social media.

“Not many people know this, but most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in movies led by women,” she wrote as the caption for a picture of Styles sitting on top of a shiny black car in a suit.

She went on, “The industry has taught them that taking on these roles lowers their power (i.e., their financial value). This is one reason why it’s so hard to get money for movies about women. No joke, it’s hard to find actors who understand why it might be worth it to give the spotlight to a woman. Here’s our “Jack”: @harrystyles.”

The director also said that Styles let the actress Florence Pugh shine on her own. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he did so with humility and grace. Every day, his talent, kindness, and the fact that he could drive backward blew us away,” she wrote.

Olivia Wilde’s Kids Get to Know Harry Styles.

Coachella II, April 2022. To my band, crew, horn players, and everyone at Coachella who worked so hard putting this show together, I thank you.

A source told PEOPLE that they were getting serious and spending time with each other’s families after being together for almost a year.

The insider said, “Harry is slowly getting to know her kids, and Olivia is also spending time with Harry’s mother.”

The source also said that, even though they were both busy, the two were making time for each other.

The insider said, “Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, and wherever Harry is on tour.” “She always seems to be trying to make everything work. She really likes Harry the most.”

