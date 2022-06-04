Who Is Halle Bailey Dating? Everything You Need to Know in 2022

Halle Bailey, one half of the famous R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has been making a name for herself since she got the part of Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” She is also getting ready to be in the musical movie “The Color Purple” with Ciara, H.E.R., and Taraji P. Henson, among others.

Since Beyoncé signed her and her sister Chloe to her Parkwood Entertainment record label, the singer has been busy in the entertainment world.

You might think that Halle’s two albums, “The Kids Are Alright” (2018) and “Ungodly Hour” (2020), and her multiple Grammy wins with Chloe would be enough for fans to know about her.

But people are still wondering if the talented singer has a significant other.

Who Is Halle Bailey’s New Boyfriend?





Bailey’s dating life has been in the news a lot lately because she was seen hanging out with rapper and YouTuber DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas in January. The Shade Room got a video of her and DDG sitting close to each other and enjoying the show. At one point, Bailey looks at DDG and laughs because of something Usher did on stage. After the concert was over, Usher put pictures of the two of them together backstage on his Instagram story and tagged their Instagram handles in the post.

Months after they were seen together in public, DDG confirmed that he was dating Bailey by wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram. He posted a series of selfies with her and a video of him putting an iced-out chain on the singer with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, the most fly, the sweetest love you forever.”

Bailey’s new boyfriend has been in the music business for a while, just like she has. In 2014, DDG started his YouTube channel, and not long after that, he started making music. DDG’s first studio album, “Valedictorian,” came out in 2019. It was a hit, just like his YouTube channel, which has 2.66 million subscribers. “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” his single from 2020, was on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks and reached No. 81. In June 2021, the song sold a million copies.

Now that Bailey and DDG’s relationship is public, they might tease some new music like rumored couple Chloe and Gunna.

Who Has Dated Halle Bailey?

Bailey is usually quiet when it comes to dating and relationships. The artist has never been seen with anyone in public. She did, however, talk honestly with Chloe in an Instagram live video about the kind of man she likes. She said in the live stream, “First of all, Chloe and I don’t like the same types of guys. She likes handsome guys.” On the other hand, Chloe said that Halle likes “a guy with some sort of confidence and swag,” to which Halle replied, “Doesn’t everyone though?!”

Who Is Ddg, the Guy Halle Bailey Is Dating?





DDG’s real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., and he was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on October 10, 1997. He is an American rapper, YouTuber, and business owner.

Professionally, the 24-year-old was known as PontiacMadeDDG or just DDG. He was a star student at International Tech Academy high school, where he was named valedictorian of his class.

He went to Central Michigan University after high school, but he dropped out when he said he made $30,000 a month on YouTube.

He moved to Hollywood, California, to work on his YouTube channel and his entertainment career. In 2016, he put out two songs called “Balenciagas” and “Free Parties.”

“Givenchy,” the first single from DDG’s debut EP, came out in 2017. The song has been watched over 25 million times on YouTube.

Then, in June 2018, he signed with Epic Records. His first album, Take Me Serious, came out in 2018.

Since then, he has put out two more albums: VALEDICTORION (2019) and Die 4 Respect (2019). (2021). This one reached 61 on the Billboard 200.

Moonwalking in Calabasas, his most popular song on Spotify, has been played almost 215 million times.

How Long Have Halle Bailey and Ddg Been Together?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Last year, Halle and DDG were seen getting close at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. This led to rumors that they were dating.

In an Instagram post on March 27, 2022, they said that they were dating.

DDG wrote in the post’s caption, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, coolest, sweetest, love you forever @hallebailey.”

Halle wrote in the comments, “u will make me cry again.”

The post got more than a million likes, which made the internet go crazy.

DDG was rumored to be dating Rubi Rose and YouTuber Kennedy Cymone in the past.

