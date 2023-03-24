Are Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten Dating? They Were Spotted on A Dinner Date!

Gabriela María Windey is an American television personality who appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor and starred opposite Rachel Recchia in season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Who Is Dating Gabby Windey?

We are uncertain as to whether or not Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten are dating. Yet, they were photographed on a dinner date in Los Angeles on March 15. Yet, we do know that they have been seen together in public. People report that Windey and Bersten went on a date to the Beverly Hills restaurant Avra on March 15, 2022.

People report that after being seated, Windey and Bersten ordered champagne and were “constantly laughing and giggling” throughout their dinner date. According to the magazine’s sources, the two are also looking for love. “They are both unattached.

He desires to discover love, as does she… He asked her out on a date. This is their first date,” a source revealed. “They have never been out. He could hardly wait to take Gabby out. Throughout Gabby’s time on DWTS, they grew really close, and they have remained close. The expectation for all parties is that something will grow from this.”

Another observer provided further details about the date. “Alan frequently moved in close to Gabby, who was dressed casually in a white t-shirt but dressed it up with a black skirt with a slit and heels while wearing her hair half up and half down,” a source told People. “They sat at a quiet table outside. Gabby took out her phone to demonstrate something to Alan, and they both smiled.

On the day of the alleged date, Windey posted a supper Instagram story with an unknown male (which we now know was likely Bersten). The photograph depicted multiple platters of food and a hand on a restaurant table.

Windey became engaged to Erich Schwer on the September 2022 season 9 finale of The Bachelorette. When Winey stopped wearing her engagement ring on DWTS, rumors began to circulate about their relationship. Windey and Schwer ceased exchanging images on Instagram, and her ex-boyfriend ceased attending her dancing performances.

In November 2022, Windey eventually confessed on television that the couple had ended their engagement. When asked about her and Val’s waltz routine, she stated, “For me, it holds a special significance because I just went through a breakup.” “Our relationship ended because we were out of step and out of rhythm with one other in terms of our similar goals and general approach to life. We were not the finest match for each other.”

Windey told US Weekly in November 2022 that she was attempting to put her connection with Schwer behind her. “I’m thankful that I was able to accomplish it on my own terms and when I was prepared. It was a novel feeling to be so exposed to the public and thrust into this situation. “I believe we’re just trying to move forward at this point,” she remarked.

How Did Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Become Involve?

We first believed Windey would form a relationship with another DWTS contestant. As Windey and the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star exchanged amorous social media messages, they attracted the attention of fans and the media.

Windey told US Weekly on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022 that she would be open to dating Guadagnino. “I believe it’s possible. Windey responded, “I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” at the time. “Gabby, tan, laundry,” she joked, referencing the Jersey Shore catchphrase “Gym, tan, laundry.”

In January 2023, Guadagnino stated to US Weekly that he and Windey were not dating, but recognized that they have tremendous chemistry. “We are both, in a sense, comedians. “This is why we get along, and also why we flirt so much on Instagram, as we engage in the same banter,” he continued. “She was performing and I lost. Next thing you know, she’s on tour with [the DWTS]… It’s complicated, but she’s an incredible individual.”

As for the future of Windey and Bersten’s relationship, we will have to wait and see what transpires. We’ll keep you apprised of the newest developments regarding Windey and Bersten’s probable relationship.