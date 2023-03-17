Who Is Reality Television Star Evelyn Lozada Dating? Find Out All You Need To Know!

Evelyn Lozada the reality television star and former basketball wives cast member has recently been in the headlines rumors of an engagement are currently making rounds and fans are eager to know the state of the star.

Is Evelyn Lozada Engaged to Lavon Lewis?

Evelyn Lozada is currently engaged to Lavon Lewis who is a former contestant on the reality show Queens court. The couple took to social media to announce their engagement and fans cannot be happier for them.

Lavon Lewis is known as a fitness lover and proud owner of a fitness gym in Los Angeles. There is not much information known about his personal life before appearing on the show but in not much time he quickly became the fan’s favorite due to his infectious personality and good looks.

Who Is Lavon Lewis?

Lavon Lewis is a well-known professional with a vast knowledge of experience in branding and as well as marketing. He has been involved in over 2,000 projects, spanning the entire branding lifecycle from ideas to implementation.

Lavon’s notable contributions to the business world are his book Today is a Great Day for a WoW. his book is a valuable resource engine that is established for young aspiring professionals in the field of branding that provides insights and tips on how to create impactful visuals and branding.

Lovan Lewis also served as the creative director and brand consultant for the Panasonic North America logo from February 2015 and August 2017 and his vast knowledge in branding and marketing is unlimited to the consumer market.

Lovan Lewis has worked broadly on some projects across the United States of America providing consultation and design for new sites as well as experiential design. Lewis has proved his ability to put together compelling branding strategies.

When Did Evelyn Lozada And Lavon Lewis Start Dating?

Evelyn Lozada who is engaged to Lavon Lewis gained fame through the reality television show. According to reports, the couple started dating in late 2022, and their relationship quickly grew serious. They also announced their engagement in March 2023 and the pair seem happier than ever.

How Did Evelyn Lozada And Lavon Lewis Meet?

Evelyn Lozada and Lovan Lewis met through mutual friends and quickly hit off their romance. The couple has been seen together at several events including some notable red carpet appearances.

According to sources close to the couple Lavon has proposed to Evelyn with a massive and expensive engagement ring that is estimated to be worth over a million dollars. Evelyn also shared the news on her social media platforms.