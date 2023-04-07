Who Is Multi Talented Singer Elle King Currently Dating? Every Details About The Famous Singer!

Tanner Elle Schneider also known as Elle King is an American singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist. Fans of the actress have been curious to know who she is dating. This article aims to cover everything about Elle King and her relationship status.

Who Is Elle King?

Elle King is an American singer and songwriter. Her music genre contains country, soul, and blues. She had her debut in 2012 with the release of her EP The Elle King EP. Playing for Keeps was the official song for VH1’s Mob Wives Chicago series.

Elle King also released her album Love Stuff in 2015 which was produced by the US top ten single X&Os and eventually earned her two Grammy Award nominations. Elle King has gone on tours with several personalities including Train, James Bay, of Monsters and Men, Michael Kiwanuka, The Chicks, and Joan Jett.

Elle King’s father is also a great actor and comedian Rob Schneider and former model London King.

Who Is Elle King Dating?

Elle King is currently in a relationship with DanTooker who is a well-known Tattoo artist. The couple has been in a relationship since 2018 and they welcomed their first baby boy Levi Tooker on September 1, 2021.

The couple could be seen enjoying their relationship from their frequent social media posts. Dan Tooker also drew a tattoo for Elle King as a symbol of their love. He is also known to be a very caring person. The pair are more than happy with their son beside them.

Who Is Dan Tooker?

Dan Tooker is an American tattoo specialist who is specialized in neo-traditional tattoos. He is also the co-owner of Riverside Tatto Company in Boston and Knoxville, Tennessee. Dan Tooker also previously worked for Studio XIII in Orlando Florida.

He also worked for a tattoo company on East Side Ink. Dan Tooker gained fame when he started dating Elle King and they both share a son. Elle King previously had two miscarriages before giving birth to Lucky Lev.

The couple has also not disclosed anything about their intentions of getting married anytime soon.

Who Was Elle King Previously Married Too?

Elle King was previously married to Andrew Ferguson on February 14, 2016. The couple started dating in January 2016 but confirmed their divorce on May 14, 2017. Elle King and Andrew Ferguson had first met in a hotel lobby in London and they got engaged after 12 days of dating.

Why Did Elle King And Andrew Ferguson Break Up?

Andrew Ferguson was arrested for grabbing Elle King’s throat and allegedly threatening to kill her. He was later charged with domestic violence. Elle King and Ferguson had a short relationship and they got separated.

Elle King’s Net Worth

Elle King’s net worth is estimated to be $ 4 million as of 2023 according to research. The estimated net worth comprises salary activities based on her primitive career and a few other businesses.