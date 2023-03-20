Who Is EJ Johnson Currently Dating? Is The Famous Reality Tv Star Gay?

EJ Johnson is an American Television and social media personality who has been in the headlines lately as fans are curious to know who the social media personality is currently dating. This article holes to cover everything about EJ Johnson and his Love life.

Who Is EJ Johnson?

Earvin Johnson III also known as EJ Johnson was born in Beverly Hills, California to Earvin Magic John And Earlitha Cookie Johnson who is a well-known baseball player. EJ first made waves in the reality Tv series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills in 2014 and he has also appeared in several television shows.

EJ Johnson Early Life And Carrer

EJ Johnson came out as Gay at seventeen and he is a socialite and a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community. He attended New York University and majored in hospitality. In 2016 he was featured in it Got Better a short documentary produced by L Studio.

EJ Johnson underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 and he has been noted for his feminine and androgynous fashion style. He has also revealed that after Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender he thought about transitioning.

EJ Johnson moderated a Beauty Con called The Gender Revolution and in 2017 he appeared as a host on The Real. EJ Johnson in an interview with Kelly L Carter discussed his television experiences and plans to pursue a career in fashion.

It was also announced that Johnson would voice the character of Micheal Collins in the robot of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Who Is EJ Johnson Currently Dating?

EJ Johnson is single and not in any serious relationship at the moment. Johnson is a private person and he has not revealed any dating status to the public. He has not announced anything about his relationship.

EJ Johnson Previous Relationships

EJ was rumored to be in a relationship with Milan Christopher back in 2017. Milam is a rapper, model, actor, and underwear designer. Milan has identified himself as gay. Reports suggest that he has often struggled with rap due to his sexuality.

He got the spotlight after he was featured in Love and Hip-Hop reality series. After Ej and Milan had a date in 2017, fans started speculating that the pair were romantically engaged. Both EJ Johnson and Milan Christopher have not reacted to their dating rumors.

He has not opened up about his relationship status before and fans are only speculating he is dating Milan. EJ Johnson has also been rumored just once in his life about his dating status and fans feel the reality Tv star would not reveal or share his relationship status with the public.