Is Eddie Murphy Engaged: How Many Kids He Has?

The American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and singer Edward Regan Murphy was born on May 30, 1970. His breakthrough came during his tenure as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live (1980–1984), where he performed sketch comedy.

Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend: Who Is She?

Model and actress Paige Butcher is famous for being Eddie Murphy’s girlfriend.

On October 6, 1979, the celebrity was born in Perth, Australia, and immediately became a cultural icon. However, she has also made cameo appearances in popular films like “Big Momma’s House 2,” even if modeling is still her major focus.

The Romantic History of Butcher and Murphy

In the middle of the 2010s, Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend met on the set of “Big Momma’s House 2,” and they quickly became inseparable. The actor had no part in the 2006 film, but he came to visit his buddy Martin Lawrence on set one fateful day.

During the trip, he noticed a model from Australia who was 19 years younger than him and they started talking. About that time, Murphy was knee-deep in the paternity drama with Melanie Brown and his divorce from Nicole had not yet been formalized.

For this reason, they did not instantly start dating but instead stayed friends. Butcher maintained her professional goals while testing the dating waters in the years that followed. In 2012, after 42 years of separation, Eddie, now free of his notorious love troubles, reconnected with the 42-year-old. Despite the huge age gap, they started dating that same year.

The Girlfriend of Eddie Murphy Deleted Her Accounts

Butcher, who admittedly had an active social media presence before becoming Eddie Murphy’s girlfriend, erased all of her accounts to avoid further trouble.

Taking that path allowed her to remain as anonymous as possible, as the rumors had her doing. Dating a famous person was “too much information” for the icon already. Since then, the pair has made an effort to keep their relationship private on social media, only revealing news of major life events like births, engagements, and family get-togethers.

A Look Into Eddie and Paige Butcher’s Relationship

They’ve been together for ten years and counting, so Butcher’s decision to avoid social media appears to have been a good one.

Their marriage appears to have been trouble-free because there has been no publicized drama or scandal involving them. From getting engaged to having children, it seems like nothing but positive things have happened in their lives.

After four years of marriage, the couple had their first child in 2016. Eddie Murphy’s fiancée had her first child, but he had nine. Two years later, the couple’s representative announced that they were expecting again. After making the happy announcement, the comedian proposed to Butcher, making her his fiancée.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy welcomed their second child, a baby they named Max Charles Murphy, not long after they got engaged. Eddie Murphy’s daughter Izzy became an older sibling in December 2018 with the birth of a baby boy.

What Paige Butcher Has Done with Her Life

Because of her famous parents, Eddie Murphy’s girlfriend got her start in the industry at a young age. The mother of two previously disclosed that her parents both worked in the fashion industry.

Because of this, she started modeling her mother’s creations when she was only seven or eight years old, and she eventually became a leading figure in the industry. She persisted through her adolescence and enrolled at Santa Monica College.

During her time as an undergraduate, she entered and won Cover Girl’s Model Search competition. Butcher’s professional modeling career began when she won a contest and signed with IMG Models. A 2005 Maxim swimsuit film, Real Swimsuit DVD Vol. 2, highlighted her at the height of her modeling career. She landed a part in “Big Momma’s House 2” thanks to the video, so the rumor goes.

The film “Something’s Gotta Give” from 2003 was Butcher’s first role as an actress. There’s something about Paige Butcher that makes her a natural at helping others. The kindhearted girlfriend of Eddie Murphy has her sights set on helping others in addition to acting and modeling. When Butcher first moved to New York to pursue a career in modeling, she quickly became involved with Habitat for Humanity.

She has dedicated the last many decades of her life to helping the poor and providing them with safe, decent housing through the charity venture.

After gaining valuable experience with Habitat for Humanity, Paige Butcher decided to expand her philanthropic horizons. While in Los Angeles, she helps out at a couple of different homeless shelters. She also works for some admirable causes, such as Baby 2 Baby, which helps low-income nursing mothers.