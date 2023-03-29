Who Is Drew Starkey Currently Dating? What Are The Rumors Surrounding The Famous Star

Drew Starkey is an American actor and social media personality. Drew Starky first made his debut in 2018 in the American movie American Animals. Fans of the actor have been searching to find out who the actor is currently dating.

Drew Starkey Early Life And Career

Drew Starkey is an American actor and social media influencer. He is well-known for his role in the Netflix series Outer Banks. The adventure show was produced by Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke, and Josh Pate. It was released on April 15 2020 and it was a huge success.

Drew completed his high school education at St. Stephens high school and graduated from Western Carolina University. After graduating he began pursuing acting and enrolled in the film industry and made his debut in 2018 American Animals.

Before making a name for himself he acted in a short film The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation in 2014. Since his popularity, he has been offered roles in several series and movies.

Who Is Drew Starkey Dating?

It has not been confirmed if Drew Starkey and Odessa A’zion are currently dating. The nature of their relationship seems more than friends but they are good friends according to Netflix life. However, fans of the pair on TikTok have been creating edits to the two together with their arms around their neck.

This has confused fans with one stating that Odessa had a girlfriend. While others are speculating that they are just friends. Despite these controversies, it is clear that the two have a strong bond between them and they care for each other. Odessa had earlier wished Drew Starkey a happy birthday via Instagram with several cute photos.

Who Is Odessa A’zion

Odessa A’zion is an American actress who is recognized for her performance on television series such as Fam where she played the role of Shannon. She also featured on the Netflix series Grand Army, where she played the character of Joey Del Marco.

Odesa made her debut on the television series Nashville, where she played the character of Liv in season 5. She also appeared in two episodes of Wayne. Odessa also starred in the independent comedy film Mark, Mary, and Some Other People in 2021 and played the character of Lana.

Odessa on December 21, she was in a case in Freshkills, which is written and Directed by Jennifer Esposito. The actress has also been praised for her performances in several movies.

Drew Starkey’s Past Relationships

Drew Starkey has not been sharing his love life with the public. He was formerly linked to Claire Van der Linden before the two decided to go separate ways. Drew Starkey was also in a relationship with Madelyn Cline.