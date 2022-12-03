Who Is Drew Barrymore Dating: Her Dating History!

American actress, director, and producer Drew Barrymore works in these fields. Drew Barrymore overcame difficulties to succeed. She was raised in the entertainment field as the daughter of well-known performers and was a genuine star by the time she was seven.

She became a media darling early on and her childhood was abruptly over because of her early parts in high-profile movies like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Firestarter,” and “Irreconcilable Differences.” She frequently hung around with people who were much older than she was, and her parents weren’t exactly reliable role models.

Drew Barrymore Is Dating Who?

Drew Barrymore is dating who? According to our information, the 47-year-old American actress is presently seeing David Hutchinson. The two have been dating since 2017, making their total time together five years, six months, and seven days. Drew Barrymore prioritizes avoiding the spotlight and maintains a relatively modest personal life.

Dating Background

Her third spouse, Will Kopelman, was the one she was married to for the longest. Dating started in January 2011, getting engaged in January 2012, and getting married in June. Olive Barrymore Kopelman, the couple’s first child, was born on September 26, 2012. Daughter Frankie Barrymore Kopelman was born on April 22, 2014.

In the romantic comedies He’s Just Not That Into You and Going the Distance, Barrymore co-starred with actor Justin Long, who she started dating in 2008. They made no attempt to hide their love for one another.

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette dated before their roles as co-stars in Scream and as siblings in the 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed, but they can’t agree on what kind of relationship it was.

Although they were seen holding hands in December 1991, Barrymore denied dating Arquette in an interview with Howard Stern. Arquette said he and Barrymore were a couple on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing in March 2018.

We also dated, but she denied it to Howard Stern, he said. We dated, though, Drew!

Corey Feldman and Barrymore

As teenagers, Corey Feldman and Drew Barrymore were associated. With roles in movies like The Goonies, Gremlins, Stand By Me, and The Lost Boys, Feldman was at the peak of his game.

The two met while filming the after-school show 15 and Getting Straight, in which they portrayed teenage patients in a rehabilitation facility, according to the Los Angeles Times. When Feldman was 17 and Barrymore was 14, they went to the Academy Awards together in March of 1989. They reportedly dated up until April 1990.

Barrymore dated Lord of the Flies actor Balthazar Getty after Feldman and she got divorced. Getty is the heir to the Getty Oil fortune. Barrymore and Getty, who were both 15 at the time, allegedly dated from April to September 1990.

In 1991, when she was 16 and he was 24, Barrymore began dating Leland Hayward III, the grandson of renowned Hollywood agent Leland Hayward. Before ending the engagement, the couple had a brief engagement.

Shortly after her (said) breakup with Arquette in 1992, Barrymore was briefly linked to actor, producer, and director Corin Nemec. The two were seen together at the Radio Flyer movie premiere in February of that year, but their romance seems to have been short-lived.

James “Jamie” Walters and Barrymore Were Lovers.

James “Jamie” Walters, an actor and musician, and Drew Barrymore started dating in March 1992. They got married in June of the same year. She was 17 years old, while he was 23. Although they received tattoos of each other’s names, the pair didn’t get married until 1993 and separated.

Barrymore Went out With Jeremy Thomas.

In 1993, Jeremy Thomas, then 31, and 19-year-old Drew Barrymore met in a Los Angeles pub that Thomas owned.

They dated for just six weeks before being married on March 20, 1994. After their wedding, Barrymore told PEOPLE that “people frequently live together before getting married.” We appear to be the following convention, I suppose. Kind of.”

19 days after getting married, the couple filed for divorce. In a joke in a June 1995 issue of Rolling Stone, Barrymore referred to Thomas as “the devil.” In 1995, their divorce became legally binding.

When Courtney Love and Eric Erlandson were both members of the band Hole, Barrymore met them during a dark time. She was purging in front of a Los Angeles nightclub in June 1994, according to Rolling Stone, when Erlandson saw her, put his hand on her shoulder, and shielded her.

She accidentally knocked on his hotel room door two weeks later after getting the wrong room number from a photographer. Before she met Erlandson in Seattle, where she was filming the movie Mad Love, sparks did not fly. The couple immediately moved in together.

Barrymore and Luke Wilson were romantically together from 1996 through 1998. The stunning co-star of her hit television show Home Fries, Drew Barrymore, was described as “the most amazing guy” Barrymore ever had the good fortune to meet by Barrymore in 1998, according to PEOPLE.

Wilson played Drew Barrymore’s love interest in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels with Cameron Diaz. “That’s Drew – she didn’t allow personal things get in the way,” he said to PEOPLE in 2003.

Barrymore and Tom Green started dating in March 2000 after meeting on the set of Charlie’s Angels, and they got married in a secret ceremony on July 7, 2001, in Malibu, California. The couple’s marriage faced several challenges before their divorce, including Green’s testicular cancer diagnosis and a house fire.

Barrymore’s longest marriage at the time was to The Strokes musician Fabrizio Moretti. The couple started dating in 2002 after meeting backstage at a music festival, and they were together for five years.

Barrymore seems to date seldom following her divorce from Moretti in 2007. She was spotted separately in the summer of 2007 with the actors Zach Braff from Scrubs and the filmmaker Spike Jonze.