Who is DAZN boxing presenter Kate Abdo and why did she go away Sky Sporting activities News?

KATE ABDO is becoming the experience of boxing presenting Stateside.

The British broadcaster still left her function at Sky Athletics in 2015 to join FOX in the US and is now fronting DAZN’s boxing coverage on the web – which include the Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith bout.

At Sky, Abdo hosted the spend-for every-see boxing occasions, Champions League Soccer, as well as Sky Sports Information protection, together with Deadline Day.

But right after remaining loaned to Fox to assistance go over the Women’s Earth Cup, she finished up becoming a member of completely in 2017.

The Manchester-born relocated to The united states to host their Champions League, Europa League, Planet Cup, FA Cup, and Bundesliga protection.

Abdo also assisted include Leading Boxing Champions which include their ‘Inside PBC Boxing’ on Fox.

But just after Fox shed MLS legal rights and the cancellation of ‘Inside PBC’, Abdo still left the American broadcasters.

She then came back again to the United kingdom to perform for CBS Sports as the host of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, according to Wikipedia.

Abdo did return to include boxing, nonetheless, as she labored for DAZN in Texas to go over Canelo Alvarez’s struggle from Callum Smith.