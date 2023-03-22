Who Is Famous YouTuber David Dobrik Currently Dating? Is He Dating His Assistant?

David Dobrick is well-known for his pranks and jokes videos. There are many rumors and assumptions about his relationship lately. He is also known to reply to those rumors with his unique sarcastic ways. One of those assumptions is who is he currently dating. This article aims at covering everything you need to know about him.

Who Is David Dobrik?

David Dobrik is a famous internet personality from Slovakia. He was born in Kosice, Slovakia and he moved with his family when he was six years old. He started uploading videos on the Vine platform and was part of a Youtube group Second Class.

David Dobrik started his first Youtube channel in 2015 and his second in 2016, which he named David Dobrik Too.

David Dobrik’s channels are famous because of the pranks and inside joke content. He received a diamond play button in 2018 and his Vlogs feature his friends including Jason Hash and Josh peck. He has also appeared in some movies and television shows.

Also Read: Who Is Kellyanne Conway Currently Dating? Are Rumors Of A True?

Who Is David Dobrik Dating?

David Dobrik is currently single and not in any relationship. David Dobrik has been in a relationship only once as known to the public. There have been a lot of rumors as well as speculations about his relationship but they are just rumors.

Some speculations even suggested that David Dobrik was dating his assistant Taylor Hudson as they are working together and in the same house. But it was revealed that he was not dating Taylor Hudson and also he was not romantically linked to anyone.

Who Was David Dorik Married To?

David Dobrik was formerly married to his friend Josh Nash’s mother Lorraine Nash. Loraine Nash is 79 years in 2023/and their marriage took place on May 2019 in Los Vegas. However, their marriage did not last long as the couple ended their marriage with a divorce just after one month. The reason for their break up was not stated.

Also Read: Who Is Reality Television Star Evelyn Lozada Dating? Find Out All You Need To Know!

David Dorick Past Relationships

David Dobrik has been linked with a few famous women and there have been some rumors about his past relationships as well. David Dobrik was in a relationship with his long-time friend Natalie Mariduena. The pair were very good friends and were close the reason for their break up was not stated.

David Dobrik and Liza Koshy were in a relationship for two years before deciding to break up. Liza Koshy is also a popular Youtuber and a media personality the couple broke up in 2018.

David Dobrik was linked with Olivia Jade after his breakup with Liza Koshy but the pair denied the rumors. David Dobrik was also spotted with Madison Beer and their relationship rumors spread like wildfire, but they made it clear in a Youtube video that it’s not true.