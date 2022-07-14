Who is dating Olivia Attwood? Olivia Attwood from Love Island says she has “no regrets” about her failed relationship with Chris Hughes.

“Despite beginning, a rocky relationship with Chris Hughes that resulted in a highly acrimonious breakup, Love Island star Olivia Attwood said she has “no regrets” about her time in the island”.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood said she has “no regrets” over her failed relationship with Chris Hughes in the villa in 2017.

The Cheshire-based beauty broke up with her footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack just before moving into the villa and started dating Chris.

After they departed the villa, the pair’s tumultuous affair led to their own reality program, Crackin’ On, despite its many ups and downs.

However, their relationship didn’t endure, and Olivia ended up going back to her ex-boyfriend Bradley even before the show’s production was done.

Olivia states she has no regrets despite charges that her romance with Chris was “faked” in the aftermath, which they both disputed.

The Daily Star quoted Olivia as saying: “I don’t regret anything I did while I was in there,”

“It may have appeared like all I did was scream and holler, but I actually had a lot of fun. We had a lot of fun, and I have excellent recollections.

I’ve grown up, so there are things I did four years ago that I might not necessarily do now, but whatever I did was good TV, and it helped me build a successful career.

The Cheshire-based beauty said, “I think the 2021 series could be the raunchiest so far with sex-starved singles all looking for love,” she said.

“The new series will offer some light respite and the ideal means of escaping from everything that is currently happening in the globe, predicted Olivia.

In general, this summer may be a really great time to be single and having fun because we’ve all been cooped up and are all eager to let off some steam.

There’s a chance the competitors will act more erratically. If Love Island takes that turn, viewers will benefit.

It hasn’t been on for such a long time that I’ve really missed it. I’m eager to watch it again this year as a fan because viewing it in 2018 felt strange because it was like having guests over.

After 18 months of isolation, Olivia thinks that this year’s sex-starved contestants will be experiencing more nooky than ever when Love Island reopens on June 28.

The happy couple, who were forced to put off their wedding this year due to the pandemic, now appear in their own reality TV program. Olivia is now engaged to Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley.

The 30-year-old beauty acknowledges that by bringing up returning to the villa in the event that a sequel includes returning cast members, she “annoys” Brad.

Says Olivia “If Love Island ever had an all-stars series, I would be incredibly envious.

“I know I can’t do it because I’m engaged, but Brad gets so annoyed when I bring it up.

