Who Is Darcey Silva Currently Dating? Is The Reality Television Star Moving On?

Darcey Silva is an American reality television personality, entrepreneur, and actress. She is well known for her role on the TLC reality Tv show 90 Day Fiance. Fans of the actress have been curious to know who she is currently dating. This article aims to cover everything about the famous actress.

Darcey Silva Early Life And Career

Darcey was born to Nancy and Mike Silva and she has a twin sister Stacey Silva. Darcey went to the University of Houston and Marshall University. She also studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and film institute from 1998 to 2001.

Darcey and her twin sister started a clothing brand called House of Eleven in 2010 and in 2021 the company expanded into beauty and shoes. Darcey Silva and her sister Stacey also served as co-executive producers alongside their father on the Comedy film White T which featured famous actors Jerod and Jamal Mixon.

However, Darcey gained popularity through her appearance on the TLC 90-Day Fiance. The show follows several couples as they meet for the first time after meeting online. Entertainment Weekly announced that the sisters would be getting their reality TV show called Darcey and Stacey.

Darcey and her sister alongside their family appeared in an exclusive interview for Entertainment Weekly when they announced their new show. The show follows their family, life, love, and relationships.

Is Darcey Silva Still Dating Georgi Rusev?

It is still unclear if Darcey Silva is dating Georgi Rusev. Darcey’s relationship with Georgi Rusev has been rocky, with the couple breaking up and getting back together on numerous occasions. In a recent interview in Darcey and Stacey, she revealed that she was ready to move on from Georgi and start a new relationship with someone new.

Who Is Darcey Silva Dating Now?

Darcey Silver is currently not in any relationship. Darcey has also had several relationships some of which have been documented on reality Tv. Before her relationship with Georgi, she was in a relationship with Jesse Meester, a Dutch reality television star. The couple also appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

Darcey Silva’s Past Relationships

Darcey was previously married to Frank Bollok whom she met when she was young. They got married when she was 21 years old and had two children together. The couple got divorced in 2013 and the reason for their breakup was not stated. Darcey has also revealed she has no regrets about the marriage and that they remain good friends.

Darcey Silva had a short spell with Jesse Meester on 90 Day Fiance before she moved on with Tom Brooks which resulted in heartbreak. Darcey remains a fan favorite despite her relationship struggles and her love life continues to attract attention with her love life.