Who Is Danica Patrick Dating? When And How She Met That Special Someone?

Danica Patrick has ended her romance with Carter Comstock with a checkered flag

After nearly a year of dating, the former NASCAR driver said she and her partner had called it quits.

“We were together for a while and sadly it didn’t work out,” she told People on March 4. “But it doesn’t mean it wasn’t a really fantastic time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things.”

Other than the fact that they weren’t each other’s forever person, the 39-year-old race car driver went on to emphasise that there was no huge drama around their divorce, which occurred a few months ago.

“It doesn’t indicate that either of us has a problem,” she said. “It’s only a matter of finding someone with whom you can grow old.”

Last April, Danica made it official on Instagram with Carter, the co-founder of the successful meal-prep company Freshly. “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you,” she captioned a romantic image in which Carter kisses her head.

Comstock, Carter

Danica and Carter have traveled together on multiple occasions and spent the holidays together this past December.

Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback in the NFL.

Prior to meeting Comstock, Danica dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and her are said to have broken up in 2020.

Rodgers and Danica Were Widely Expected to Go the Distance, so The News of Their Split Was Shocking.

They acquired a lovely home together in Southern California and were frequently seen at Milwaukee Bucks games.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a racing driver from the United States.

Patrick began dating the NASCAR driver in 2012. Before parting up in 2017, the racing pair dated for approximately five years

This one, like her separation from Rodgers, was unexpected.

In the 2017 EPIX documentary Danica, Patrick noted, “The relationship has actually matured into this incredibly comfortable zone where we’re… just extremely happy.” “It’s quite straightforward and straightforward. We also don’t argue.”

Hospenthal, Paul Edward

Patrick began dating physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal after seeing him for a knee injury in the early 2000s.

In the year 2005, Danica and Paul married. They were married for over a decade until divorcing in 2013.

Danica was in a high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the two started dating. After more than two years together, the two decided to part ways in July 2020. Danica hit back shortly after the breakup when a troll chastised her for her “failed” relationship with the athlete.

“We are doomed if we let what one person thinks of us to be our reality,” she wrote at the time. “Recognize that what other people say to us has a lot more to do with their own scars and realities than ours.”

Danica chatted with Tamron Hall about what she looks for in a companion before returning to single life.

Last March, Danica remarked, “When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want.” “They’ll be a really high-quality individual with a lot of boxes to tick. It’s not that there are a lot of boxes to check; it’s simply that I now know exactly what I want. I’m not as eager to make concessions or bend as much as others.”

