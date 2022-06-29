Who Is Dale Moss Dating: Everything You Need to Know

It’s going to be a great year for Dale Moss and Galey Alix in 2013. A source verified to E! News that the 33-year-old Bachelorette star and the 28-year-old home designer are dating. On June 5, Galey appeared to share a brief video of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram Story, presumably hinting at the couple’s growing romance.

While listening to live music in Hyde Park Village in Tampa, Fla., the designer can be seen sitting between two people’s legs near a fountain. When Dale posted a picture of his shoes on Instagram in December 2021, they were mustard yellow and white.

Aside from that, Galey provided additional details on their weekend activities, writing: “The farmers market and a little soul cycling. Sundays should be this way, in my opinion.”

As Galey Wrote in A Subsequent Post, “so in Love with Tampa,” She Mentioned Having Brunch at The Restaurant on Swann.

Also, she shared some relationship advice with her fans. Galey posted in her Story, “How you love yourself is the guidebook for how someone else is to,” to the tune of Ben Howard’s 2011 hit song “Gracious.”

Instead of a football player from South Dakota, Alix is an interior designer living in Florida. Moss gave his first TED Talk speaking in Miami recently, and the two were able to meet up. It's been a confusing few weeks for Alix's Instagram followers, as she's hinted at a new relationship but hasn't explained who it is. It is probable that social media may have had a role in the pair's introduction

Instead of a football player from South Dakota, Alix is an interior designer living in Florida. Moss gave his first TED Talk speaking in Miami recently, and the two were able to meet up. It’s been a confusing few weeks for Alix’s Instagram followers, as she’s hinted at a new relationship but hasn’t explained who it is. It is probable that social media may have had a role in the pair’s introduction

Alix and Moss’s Connection Appears to Be Significantly Different from Moss’s One with Crawley.

In contrast to his hasty romance with Crawley, Moss is taking a far more deliberate approach to his relationship with Alix. As he has learned from his mistakes in his connection with Crawley on The Bachelorette, their relationship might be incredibly healthy and pleasant for the two of them. Things are still up in the air as to when and if the two will make their relationship official on Instagram. It’s hardly surprising if their relationship remains a closely guarded secret for some years to come.

After barely two weeks of filming for season 16 of The Bachelorette in the summer of 2020, Clare famously fell in love with Dale and the rest is history. In the fourth episode of her season, she stopped caring about the rest of the competitors and began dating one of them. As a result of Claire’s untimely departure, Tayshia Adams was brought in as a replacement Bachelorette

Two months after their engagement episode aired, Dale and Clare split up, only to get back together a few months later. After Dale was linked to Bachelor in Paradise star Abigail Heringer, the couple called it quits in September 2021. “He wishes Clare nothing but the best,” Dale’s representative said in early October 2021