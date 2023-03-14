Dakota Johnson Sparks New Relationship Rumors Who Is She Dating?

Dakota Mayi Jonson is an American Actress and the daughter of famous actors Don Jhonson and Melanie Griffith. Dakota made her movie debut at a minor age with a minor role in the dark comedy film Crazy in Alabama alongside her mummy. Fans have been curious to know who has the key to her heart.

Who Is Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson is an American actress and she is the daughter of famous actors Don Johnson and mother Melanie Griffith. Dakota made her movie debut at a very young age. After she graduates from high school she started auditioning for roles in Los Angeles and was cast a part in The Social Network in 2010.

Dakota Johnson’s breakthrough came after recreating Anastasia Steele in the sensational romantic drama film series Fifty Shades from 2015 to 2018 and received a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination in 2016.

Dakota Johnson Early Life

Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989, in Brackenridge Hospital in Austin Texas, She hails from a long line of movie actors and promoters. Dokata’s father was shooting the movie The Hot Spot in Texas when she was born.

Dakota’s grandparents were promotion executives to former child actor Peter Griffith and actress Tippi Hedren. She is also the niece of actress Tracy Griffith and a production designer at Clay A. Griffith.

Who Is Dakota Johnson Dating?

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been dating since the year 2017. Dakota and Chris have lived dating for almost five years, which kept their romance private, and fans speculating. Chris broke up with his wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Chris and Johnson started dating sometime in the year 2017. Since then the couple has been private about their relationship which has a lot of cozy dates, walks on the beach, and family vacations with Martin and Paltrow’s children.

Who Is Chris Martin?

Christopher Antony John Martin is an English singer, songwriter, and musician. He is best known for his lead role as a vocalist, pianist, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder of the famous rock band Coldplay.

Chris was born in Exeter, Devon, and attended the University College London where he formed the band with his classmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. The band became famous after the release of their hit song Yellow in 2000 and received credit for albums such as A Rush of Blood to the Head, Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends and so many others.

Chris won seven Grammy Awards and nine Vrit Awards as part of the band and they have sold over 100 million albums worldwide as of 2021 which makes them the most successful group of the 21st century. Chris also appeared on Debrett’s 2017 list of the most influential people in the United Kingdom.

Chris and Paltrow announced their break up in March 2014 as a conscious uncoupling after ten years of marriage. Paltrow filed for divorce in April 2015 and it was finalized on July 2016.

Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin’s Past Relationships

Dakota was previously in a relationship with her childhood friend and musician Noah Gresh and actor Jordan Masterson. She also dated Matthew Hitt the lead vocalist of the Welsh indie rock band Drowners. The pair dated for two years and broke up in 2016.

Martin previously had a relationship with a live events producer Lily Sobhani around the parachutes album release. He and American actress Gwyneth Paltrow married on the fifth of December 2003 in a private wedding ceremony in the presence of their friends and family.

Chris also has a daughter Apple who was born in May 2004 in London and he released the song I am Your Baby’s Daddy under the name Nappies in anticipation of her birth.

Coldplay’s Speed of Sound was also inspired by Chris’s experience and awe at becoming a father, being the lead single for the band’s X&Y album. He was also in an on-and-off relationship with actress Annabelle Wallis.