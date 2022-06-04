Who Is Chrishell Dating 2022: Check All the Latest Updates in 2022

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are doing a lot of things.

The star of Selling Sunset and the Australian musician met in October 2021, and since they made their relationship public in early May, they have been very open about their relationship.

Tan France, who was in charge of the Netflix show’s season 5 reunion, asked Stause if she had been seeing anyone special since she broke up with Jason Oppenheim. Stause said that she was dating G Flip.

The real estate agent said that she met the non-binary musician when she was asked to be in one of their music videos, which the former Days of Our Lives actress jumped at because she loves acting.

Since then, they have moved in together, posted pictures of themselves kissing and cuddling on social media, and even got tattoos for each other.

After she broke up with her co-star and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim, Stause met her new boyfriend. When they first told people about their relationship in July 2021, they broke up in December of that same year.

In 2021, Chrishell Stause went out with Jason Oppenheim for several months.

Sometime in 2021, Chrishell started dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim. But they didn’t tell anyone until July of that year, when they posted a series of PDA-filled photos on Instagram from their trip to Capri, Italy

But in December of 2021, five months later, they broke up. Jason said in his post below that they had “different ideas about what a family should be.”

Parts of their relationship are shown in Season 5 of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell and Keo Motsepe Dated for A While as Well.

Entertainment Tonight said in December 2020 that Chrishell was dating professional dancer Keo Motsepe. Chrishell was dancing with Gleb Savchenko during Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, and Keo was dancing with Anne Heche. “Keo and Gleb [Savchenko] are best friends,” a source told ET. “… Chrishell and Keo are both great, and they both felt like, “I’m single, and so are you. Let’s give it a try.'”

In February 2021, less than three months after getting together, Chrishell and Keo broke up.

Chrishell was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019 before she started seeing Keo. They began dating in 2014. More about Chrishell’s past relationships can be found here.

G Flip Talks About Chrishell Stause’s Instagram Posts.

In the months before they said they were dating, G Flip commented on a few of Stause’s Instagram posts with flirty and nice comments

Stause posted a slideshow from the Bridgerton season 2 release party on March 24. In it, G Flip wrote,

On the many posts that came after, people have left nice comments, like when they wrote “princess” with a flame emoji on an April 22 photo of Stause in a yellow dress on Instagram.

Chrishell Stause only told people she was dating Jason Oppenheim because “we were about to get caught.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Close to Each Other.

Stause and G Flip were seen kissing at The Abbey in West Hollywood before the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special on Friday. However, the photos didn’t become public until after the show. At the famous WeHo club, the couple cuddled up in a booth and kissed.

Chrishell Stause Gets a Tattoo for G Flip.

The day after making their relationship public, G Flip posted a picture of Stause giving them a tattoo. This was the first time the musician had posted a picture with Stause. The writing said “GET ME OUTTA HERE,” which is the name of G Flip’s new song (and the one that features Stause in the music video).

G Flip wrote in the caption, “F—k houses do ink.” “I’ve found my new job. Could open a new store,” Stause said.