Who Is Chris Martin Dating? Inside the Love Life of The Coldplay Frontman!

A musician and singer-songwriter from England, Christopher Anthony John Martin. For the rock band Coldplay, he is best known as the lead singer, pianist, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder.

Who Is Dating Chris Martin?

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay, have been dating for five years. Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares children Apple and Moses, consciously uncoupled, and the two subsequently met. Johnson and Martin broke up for a short while, but Paltrow ultimately helped them get back together. Yet, they have remained together ever since, even inspiring 2020 engagement rumors.

Past Life Regression Analysis

Chris Martin’s birth date is March 2, 1977, in Exeter, Devon, England. His full name is Christopher Anthony John Martin. Chris is the oldest of five children; his mother, Alison, is a music teacher and his father, Anthony, is a retired accountant. Chris Martin’s grandfather, a former High Sheriff and Mayor of Exeter (1968) founded the family’s motorhome and caravan retail business in 1929 and transferred it to Chris’ father in 1999.

Education

After graduating from Exeter Cathedral School, Martin enrolled at Hylton School, where he played cricket and founded the band The Rocking Honkies. Sherborne School in Dorset is where he and future Coldplay manager Phil Harvey both attended and graduated. Chris studied Ancient World Studies at University College London, where he met his future Coldplay teammates Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, and Guy Berryman and graduated with first-class honors in Greek and Latin.

Conversations About Your Private Life

When Chris wed Gwyneth Paltrow on December 5, 2003, she was an actress. Apple was born in May of 2004, and Moses followed in April 2006. Chris Martin, whom Paltrow met at a 2002 Coldplay performance shortly after her father Bruce’s death, was essential in the actress’s process of coming to terms with her loss. Chris was moved to pen the song “Fix You” for Gwyneth, as well as “Swallowed in the Sea” and “Moses,” after their encounter.

After 10 years of marriage, Paltrow and Martin announced in March 2014 that they were “consciously uncoupling.” Their divorce was formalized a year later in July 2016. From 2014 and 2015, Martin dated Jennifer Lawrence, and in October 2017, he started dating Dakota Johnson.

In 2005, PETA called Chris the sexiest vegetarian in the world, but following his breakup with Paltrow, he stopped eating vegetarian. Martin has tried therapy to help him sleep, but even when he does, he says he frequently has nightmares about his band.

Philanthropy

Martin is deeply moved by philanthropic work, and he has donated to numerous organizations like the Love Button Campaign, Amnesty International, and Mercy Corps. Coldplay has been giving back to the community since 2000 when they pledged to give away 10% of their profits to charity and began playing benefit shows and advocating for humanitarian causes.

Chris is an outspoken advocate for fair trade, and he has visited farms in Mexico, Haiti, and Ghana with Oxfam to talk to farmers there. Martin has been leading the Global Citizen Festival’s artistic vision since 2015. This festival’s mission is to put an end to extreme worldwide poverty.

Moreover, since 2016, he has served as an Innocence Ambassador for the Innocence Project’s Artists’ Committee. Before recording a new version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” for Band Aid 30 in 2014 with Bono, One Direction, Sinéad O’Connor, and many others, Chris played at the “12 12 12 Concert,” a Hurricane Sandy charity, in 2012.