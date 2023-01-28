Chelsea Handler’s Dating Life: All You Need to know

Chelsea Joy Handler is an American comedian. She is also an actress, writer, host of TV shows and producer for many well-known movies. She hosts many television channels through different exhibitions. Chelsea hosted the late-night talk show Chelsea Lately on the E network from 2007-2014. She also released her document of the show on the Netflix series Chelsea Did in January 2016. Also, in 2010 Chelsea was ranked 98th on the Forbes celebrity list. Furthermore, in 2011 The Times named her the most influential person in the world, considering their annual time. Also, in 2009 she posed nude for the May issue of Allure magazine.

Is Chelsea Handler in a relationship?

Currently, the American comedian Chelsea Handler is not dating anyone as she recently split with Joy Koy. Chelsea and Joy Koy were friends before their relationship became a severe romantic one. Their mutual friend introduced them, and after their longing friendship in the early 2000s, they started to blossom into romance. Their platonic relationship led them towards a romantic relationship with a lot of love.

Later at the end of 2019, the American comedians reconnected and officially began dating in august 2021. They made their relationship public and shared their beautiful moments through social media platforms. Chelsea wrote for Joy Koy in her video on social media that “This man blew my heart open with love, and because of him, my life experience has changed forever”.

Chelsea seems to be happy while she as with him for two years. She mentions that “to be loved and adored by Joy Koy has been one of the greatest gifts she can have in her life”. Handler feels that he made her more optimistic and confident in her life.

Chelsea Handler’s Early Life

Chelsea Handler was born in Livingston, New Jersey. She was the youngest in her family. Her mother’s name was Rita, and she was a homemaker, Seymour Handler. Her father used to deal with used-car services. If we look at her religious stands, she states, “I grew up as a jew and a Mormon”. She says she chose Jewish because she dislikes Mormon, which is ridiculous.

According to the reports, Handler was raised in a Reform Judaism and had a Bat Mitzvah ceremony. Later she discovered that her maternal grandmother served in the german army during world war 2, on TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are? in 2013. Handler attended her schooling at Livingston High school. According to the reports, Handler was a reluctant student and challenged her teachers in the school.

Chelsea has two sisters and three brothers. Her eldest brother Chat died when he was 21 In a hiking accident. At the get of 19. Handler moved to Los Angeles and lived with her aunt. Later her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1989 and battled the disease for around 15 years. Her mother passed away in 2006.

Chelsea Handler’s Career

Handler was a member of the all-female cast of Oxygen’s hidden camera reality television series Girls Misbehaving. The series aired from 2002-2005. Chelsea has been a part of other shows, such as Weekends at the DL. The Bernie Mac Show, and My Wife and Kids.

In 2006 Handler started airing her tv series show named The Chelsea Handler Show on E!.