Outer Banks Star Chase Stoke’s Dating Secrets: Everything You Need To Know

American actor James Alexander Chase Stokes was born on September 16, 1992. He is well-known for playing John B. Routledge in the Outer Banks teen drama series on Netflix. Stokes revealed that he was seeing Madelyn Cline, his Outer Banks co-star, in June 2020. They divorced in October 2021. Jeff Stokes and Jennifer Canning’s lone child Stokes was born in Annapolis, Maryland. He was a few months old when his parents got divorced. Following that, Stokes relocated with his mother to Atlanta, Georgia, and then as a teenager, to Orlando, Florida, where he attended Timber Creek High School.

Chase Stock’s dating life

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini’s reported romance is driving fans crazy. Stokes uploaded a cute picture of the country singer and Outer Banks actor during Georgia vs TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in January 2023, setting off relationship suspicions.

Soon later, Ballerini delicately addressed the dating rumours in a mysterious TikTok that included a screenshot from the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that contained anonymous reports about her and Stokes. Neither officially acknowledged their relationship, but they were recently seen making out at the LAX airport.

Before Stokes, Ballerini was nearly five years married to Morgan Evans before filing for divorce in August 2022. Meanwhile, Madelyn Cline and Stokes’ Outer Banks co-star were previously rumoured to be dating. Before making their separation official in November 2021, the actors who portray the boyfriend and girlfriend in the Netflix series dated for more than a year.

Chase Stocks Career

Stokes began his acting career with tiny television appearances on shows like Tell Me Your Secrets, Daytime Divas, and Stranger Things. Before reading for the role of Topper and later John B, he first declined an invitation to try out for Outer Banks in February 2019. Positive reviews followed the release of the first season on April 15, 2020, and the confirmation of a second season came in July.

Kelsa Ballerini’s Career

American country music artist Kelsea Ballerini is also a songwriter. With the release of her top-charting debut single “Love Me As You Mean It”, In 2014, she became a household name and the first female artist on an independent label to have a song reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Six further No. 1 singles, including “Dibs,” “Peter Pan,” and “Half of My Hometown,” have come from her four studio albums, which she has also published.

