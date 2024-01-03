Who Is Candice King Dating After Divorce? Hollywood’s Hottest New Couple Alert

The Vampire Diaries fans were recently treated to a delightful surprise when Candice Accola, known for her iconic role as Caroline Forbes on the popular CW series, subtly confirmed her relationship with Steven Krueger. In this blog post, we will explore the details of their blossoming romance and take a look at Accola’s journey to love following her divorce from Joe King.

A Shared Vampire Diaries Universe: Who is she dating?

Accola and Krueger’s connection goes beyond their personal lives; both actors have been part of The Vampire Diaries universe. While Accola played the beloved character Caroline Forbes from 2009 to 2017, Krueger joined the fictional universe in the role of Josh Rosza, appearing in both The Originals and Legacies. Their paths continued to cross at cast get-togethers and fan conventions dedicated to the enduring legacy of The Vampire Diaries.

A Peek into Their Friendship

Earlier this year, Krueger shared a group photo featuring Accola in Us Weekly’s “Inside a Day in My Life” feature. In the accompanying interview, he expressed the enduring bond between the cast members, stating that despite moving on to new projects, they still relish the chance to catch up whenever possible. This camaraderie is evident in the snapshot of Krueger and Accola sitting side by side at a dinner table, surrounded by their former co-stars, including Charles Michael Davis from The Originals.

Candice’s Journey Post-Divorce

Accola’s romance with Krueger marks her first public relationship since her divorce from Joe King. The former couple, who met at a Super Bowl event in 2012, had a whirlwind romance that led to engagement and a New Orleans wedding in 2014. The pair expanded their family with the birth of daughter Florence in 2016 and kept the news of their second pregnancy private until Accola revealed it on her “Directionally Challenged” podcast in August 2020.

In May 2022, after seven years of marriage, Accola filed for divorce from King, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The legal paperwork revealed that they had separated three months before the official filing, and Accola had relocated to Nashville, while King remained in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Love in the Air

Accola and Krueger have been discreet about their relationship, with Accola’s Instagram Reel from December 27, 2023, offering fans a glimpse into their shared moments of laughter, tears, and love throughout the past year. This public acknowledgment comes as a heartwarming confirmation of their romance, marking a new chapter in Accola’s journey to love.

Conclusion

While Accola and King have remained tight-lipped about the details surrounding the end of their marriage, it’s evident that Accola has found happiness once again in the company of Steven Krueger. As they continue their journey together, fans can only hope for more glimpses into this new chapter of Accola’s life and celebrate the joy that love has brought her once more.

In the midst of these personal transitions, both Accola and Krueger are making strides in their professional lives, leaving fans excited to see what the future holds for these talented individuals, both on and off the screen.