Who Is Brooke Hyland From Dancing Moms Daring? A Look At Her Relationship Timeline

Brooke Marie Hyland is an American actress, influencer, and dancer who has been making headlines lately as her fans are wondering who the actress is dating. Many rumors and speculations have surrounded the actress and this article aims to update everything about the star actress.

Brooke Hyland Early Life And Career

Brooke Hyland is the eldest child of Randy and Kelly Hyland. She is the older sister of Paige Hyland and Josh Hyland. She began dancing at the early age of 2 at the ALDC and was one of Abby’s favorite dancers before Dancing Moms. Brooke Hyland began losing interest in dancing as she grew older and Abby became cold toward her.

Brooke Hyland appeared on the show together with her mother kelly as well as her sister Paige. However, the team was disqualified from the show during season 4 following a physical brawl between Kelly and Abby Lee that later resulted in a lawsuit.

Despite their feud on the show, Brooke Hyland has revealed that she enjoyed having Payton on the team as it meant that there was someone closer to her age that she could relate to and she also revealed that she was closest to Maddie out of all the girls on the team.

After the show, she graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 2016 and later attended Ohio University as a business major. She graduated in 2019 with degrees in marketing and management information Systems. Brooke Hyland now works in influencer relations.

Also Read: Who Is Young American Star Mckenzi Currently Dating? Are The Dating Rumors True?

Who Is Brooke Hyland Currently Dating?

Brooke Hyland is currently rumored to be in a relationship with Tristen Rose. She was in a relationship with Nolan Betts and due to misunderstandings they got separated as of now, she is rumored to be dating Tristen Rose however has kept her relationship hidden. They first appeared on each other social media in December 2017.

However, neither Brooke nor Triten Rose has denied or confirmed their relationship. The two have been sharing pictures on their various social media handles which have caused reactions from fans and bloggers. It is yet to be confirmed if the couple will take their relationship to a higher level.

Also Read: Are Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten Dating? They Were Spotted on A Dinner Date!

Who Is Tristen Rose?

Tristen Rose was born in the United States and is a native of Ohio. He is one of the most successful Instagram stars and has also ranked on the list of most popular Instagram stars. Tristen has kept his personal love life private and it’s difficult to know who is dating.

Tristen Rose attended Ohio University and also gained popularity when he was rumored to be dating Dance Moms star, Brooke Hyland.

Brooke Hyland’s Past Relationships

Booke Hyland was in a romantic relationship with Nolan Betts from 2014 to 2017 before they decided to break up. The reason for their break up was due to a misunderstanding they encountered. She was also in a relationship with Brain Thalman and they were in a relationship for about three years. The reason for their break was not stated.