Find Out The Dating Rumors Of Becky G With Her Long-Time Boyfriend

Rebbeca Marie Gomez (born March 2, 1997) is an American singer and actress better known by her stage name Becky G. She rose to prominence after posting videos of herself singing famous songs online in 2011. One of her videos piqued the interest of producer Dr Luke, who later offered her a combined record deal with Kemosabe Records and RCA Records. Gomez worked on her debut album with musicians like William, Cody Simpson, and Cher Lloyd. Her official debut single, “Becky from the Block,” which was released in 2013, was well received. Later that year, she released her debut extended play, Play It Again. That same year, Gomez earned mainstream success with the release of “Shower,” which charted in the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100. The record was certified multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), indicating two million units sold in the country.

Who is Beck G dating?

Becky G has announced her engagement to professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget! The “Shower” singer announced her engagement to Lletget on Instagram on December 9, 2022. “Our spot forever,” Becky G captioned a carousel of proposal photographs. Becky G and Lletget have been open about their relationship with their followers on social media throughout their engagement.

Friends introduced the pair in June 2016, and they immediately recognised their strong connection. “On our first date, we literally spoke about everything under the moon,” Becky G posted on Instagram of their first date in 2017.

Becky G has frequently attended her beau’s soccer games, and Lletget is always fast to promote her new songs, so the pair have gone on the red carpet together and supported each other during their most significant moments. Both have hectic schedules between touring and competing, but they’ve always managed to make it work.

Becky G’s early life and career

Rebbeca Marie Gomez, the oldest of four children born to Mexican American parents Alejandra “Alex” (née Esquivias) and Francisco. “Frank” Gomez, was born on March 2, 1997, in Inglewood, California. Her four grandparents are from Jalisco, Mexico, while her parents and most of her family were born in the United States. Gomez is the youngest of three siblings. She disclosed in December 2017 that she had an eighteen-year-old half-sister.

Gomez was up in Moreno Valley, and when she was nine, her family lost their home and had to relocate to the converted garage of her grandparents’ home owing to financial difficulties. Gomez began taking part-time employment, such as advertisements and voice-over work, to help support her family.

She first attended public school but was forced to home-school due to bullying difficulties. She stated that multiple girls jumped her in the restroom at one point and that she was a frequent target because of her profession in the entertainment sector.

Becky G with her long-time boyfriend

Becky G and her longtime partner, soccer player Sebastian Lletget, have announced their engagement! On Friday, the pair announced the news to their millions of social media followers (Dec. 9). “Our spot forever,” they captioned the joint post, which included three photos. One of Lletget down on one knee proposing, one of the couple cuddling, and one of Becky G with a big smile flashing off her oval-shaped diamond ring. The duo wore matching black leather coats.