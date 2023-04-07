Who Is American Actress Ashley Benson Currently Dating? A Dig Into Her Relationship Life!

Ashly Benson is a famous star of Little Liara and she has been making headlines lately as fans of the actress are curious to know about who she is currently dating. Here is everything you need to know about the famous actress.

Who Is Ashly Benson?

Ashly Benson is an American actress, singer, and model. She is well-known for her appearance in Hanna Marin on the famous television series Pretty Little Liars. The famous actress’s career started at a very young age and she has turned out to be a successful actress.

Ashley Benson began as a child actress and she also appeared in several commercials. Her first movie role was on the daytime Soap Opera Days of Our Lives where she played the character of Abigail Deveraux. Ashley Benson left the show and was also featured in several other reality television shows.

Ashley Benson got the role of the popular television show Eastwick playing the role of Mia Tacoletti. The following year she was part of the cast of Hanna Marin on the teen drama show Pretty Little Liars which eventually became her breakout role.

She also appeared in films such as Spring Breakers and Pixels as well as the television series Chronically, Supernatural, and Metropolitan. She has worked as a model and has appeared in several campaigns for brands such as H&M.

Who Is Ashley Benson Dating?

Ashley Benson is currently in a romantic relationship with Brandon Davis who is the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis. According to multiple sources, the couple has been dating for a long time and they seem to be fond of each other. The couple was also spotted at a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

She was spotted resting on his shoulder during the games however, the couple has not confirmed or denied their relationship status. She also revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she prefers o keep her romantic life out of the public eye.

She also stated that she believes that keeping private moments between herself and her partner helps protect the relationship.

Who Is Brandon Davis?

Brandon Davis is the grandson of the late Marvin Davis who is an oil tycoon. Brandon Davis first gained popularity after he was involved in a controversy at Matuseo Jumex in Mexico. He was spotted throwing ice cubes into the dance floor.

It leads to a confrontation with security operatives and after the incident, he has been spotted in different locations. Davis Barton was also rumored to be in a relationship with Mischa Barton and they dated for a year before they separated. Her representatives however revealed that they were only friends and not dating.

Ashley Benson’s Past Relationships

Ashly Benson and Cara Delevingne were reported to be in a relationship in 2018 when they were spotted showing affection in a public place. However, the pair broke up in 2020 and Cara still seems to be protective of Ashly Benson even if the pair are no longer dating they continue to show support and love.

Ashley Benson’s Net Worth

Ashley Bemson’s net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be $ 96.7 million according to net-worth spot although her network might be much more than that.