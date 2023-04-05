Who Is Famous Reporter Ari Melber Currently Dating? A Look At His love Life!

Ari Naftali Melber is an American attorney and Emmy-winning journalist who is the chief legal reporter for MSNBC and also the host of The Beat with Melber. Fans of the reporter have been in confusion and are speculating about who the reporter is dating and rumors of him being gay also. This article will give you all you need to know about the famous reporter and social media personality.

Ari Melber Early Life And Career

Ari Melber is Jewish and his grandparents are Israeli immigrants. They were part of the Holocaust survivors. Ari Melber attended Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington, and proceeded to the University of Michigan where he graduated with an AB degree in Political Science.

After he graduated from College, he moved to Washington, D.C, and worked for Senator Maria Cantwell before he joined John Kerry’s presidential campaign and worked in the Lowa caucus and as California deputy political director.

Unfortunately, John Kerry lost, and Melber went on to earn a degree from Cornell Law School and he was an editor of the council. Ari Melber was also an intern at the New York County Defender Services, public defenders offices.

Ari Melber also worked for First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams at Cahil Gordon and Reindel from 2009 to 2013. Ari Melber started writing for famous news outlets like The Nation. politico, and The Atlantic. However, MSNBS took notice of him and asked him to serve as a guest host.

Ari Melber was eventually named the chief legal host. He won an Emmy Award for his Supreme Court coverage. He reported that the firing of the FBI Director of James Comey Could trigger an investigation into obstruction of Justice. FBI official who him the firing raised potential obstruction and the probe announced an instruction investigation.

Who Is Ari Melber Dating?

Ari Melber is currently rumored to be in a relationship with Alexandra Daddario however it was just rumored. Ari Melber has also been spotted with Alexandra Daddario on multiple occasions. The intending couple was also spotted together when the actress was kissing Ari Melber.

The couple also dined with comedian Richard Lewis when he was celebrating the 24th anniversary of his comedy Sobriety. Alexandra also took to her social media page to share the photos which also caused more reactions from their fans. It also made their fans convinced that something was going on between them.

However, After months of speculation as well as rumors Alexandra revealed that she was in a relationship with Andrew Form. The actress has also shared her relationship journey with Andrew Form

Is Ari Melber Gay?

There were speculation and rumors that Ari Melber is gay and he has been asked on several occasions about his love life and sexual orientation. However, Ari Melber is not gay he is straight. He was also once married before they got divorced in 2017.

Ari Melber’s Past Relationship With Drew Grant

Ari Melber never shared much about his personal life. Ari Melber was married to Drew Grant in 2014 however things did not work out well for them. The couple was married for about three years before they decided to end their marriage. Although he appeared with Drew in public places he kept his divorce private and did not disclose it.

Who Is Drew Grant?

Draw Grant is an American journalist and entertainment consultant. Drew Grant as a young journalist gained success after serving as a writer for the New York Observer newspaper. She worked there for about five years before she became a senior editor at her company Observer Media Television Vertical.

She is also an actress and has shown her talent in the entertainment industry with Skybound Entertainment where she is currently working.

Ari Melber’s Net Worth

Ari Melber has gained more popularity and his estimated net worth is about $4 million. His income is mainly contributed by his work as a journalist, attorney, and host. Ari Melber’s annual salary is estimated to be $64,000.