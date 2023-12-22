Who Is Anuel AA Dating in 2023? The Relationship Rollercoaster Continues

Love and relationships in the world of celebrities are often a rollercoaster of emotions, and Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA (real name: Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago) is no stranger to the twists and turns of romance. From breaking off his engagement with Karol G to a short-lived marriage with Yailin La Más Viral, and now a newfound connection with Venezuelan fashion model Laury Saavedra, Anuel’s love life has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Anuel AA and Karol G: The Beginning of the End

In early 2021, Anuel AA and Colombian sensation Karol G, once hailed as a power couple, called off their engagement after three years together. The couple had announced their engagement on January 1, 2020, but the relationship took an unexpected turn. Anuel addressed the split on Instagram, cryptically expressing his need for various emotions on different days, eventually leading to their separation.

Following the breakup, Anuel AA collaborated with Dominican singer Natti Natasha on the track “Diosa Remix,” and rumors began to swirl about a blossoming romance between them. Natti Natasha added fuel to the fire with suggestive comments and social media interactions. This prompted Spanish-language gossip sites and TikTok users to confirm Anuel’s departure from Karol G in favor of Natti Natasha.

Natti Natasha’s Mysterious Love Life

While Natti Natasha is notoriously private about her personal life, rumors have linked her romantically to her manager, Raphy Pina. Despite spending the COVID-19 quarantine together and being present during pivotal moments in Natti Natasha’s life, neither has confirmed their relationship. The singer has emphasized her love for music and career, hinting that she awaits the right moment for love and stability.

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral: A Whirlwind Marriage

Anuel’s journey to find love continued with Yailin La Más Viral. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January 2022, tying the knot in June 2022. However, by February 2023, Anuel announced their separation on Instagram Live, citing reasons “due to things that happen in life.” The split took a tumultuous turn with Yailin accusing Anuel of domestic violence and neglect towards their daughter.

Laury Saavedra Lights Up Anuel’s Heart: A New Love Story Begins

Anuel AA has once again found himself in the spotlight with a new love interest—Venezuelan fashion model Laury Saavedra. After a brief dalliance with Yailin, Anuel and Laury went public with their relationship in July 2023. Their Instagram posts and a PDA moment before boarding a private jet in September showcased the couple’s burgeoning romance.

Conclusion

Anuel AA’s love life has been a series of highs and lows, marked by breakups, controversies, and new beginnings. As he navigates the complex world of celebrity relationships, fans eagerly watch to see if Anuel and Laury’s love story will stand the test of time or if there are more surprises in store for the “Secreto” artist on his quest for lasting love.