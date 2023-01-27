Who Exactly Is Anthony Edwards Dating at The Moment?

Anthony DeVante Edwards, better known by his basketball monicker “Ant-Man,” is an NBA player with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was a shooting guard for the Georgia Bulldogs in collegiate basketball.

A Brief History

Edwards grew up in the Atlanta area. His dad started calling him “Ant-Man” when he was just three years old. Edwards spent a good chunk of his youth manning the positions of running back, quarterback, and cornerback on the football field. At the young age of 10, he had already established himself as one of the country’s top Pop Warner running backs while playing youth football with the Atlanta Vikings.

After watching his brothers play basketball, Edwards decided the sport “looked more enjoyable,” and he altered his attention. At his grandmother’s house, he and his brothers frequently engaged in basketball competitions. When he was in the ninth grade, he started working with Justin Holland, an Atlanta-based trainer and former collegiate basketball player for Liberty.

Career

According to Rivals, Edwards was a four-star prospect in 2016 when he excelled with the Atlanta Xpress 15-under Amateur Athletic Union club. For the 2019-20 academic year, he has been playing basketball for Atlanta’s Therrell High School. Edwards moved to Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta in early January 2017 and reenrolled in the 2020 grade level there. Since Holy Spirit Preparatory had “lower class sizes and support to help that,” he decided to transfer there to better his grades.

Edwards was a big reason why Holy Spirit Preparatory won the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA state championship in March 2018 by beating The Heritage School. In November of 2018, having made sufficient academic progress, he reclassified back to the 2019 class. As a result, Edwards climbed to the top of recruiting website 247Sports’ Top247 rankings.

Despite Edwards’ senior year scoring a total of 27, his team lost the GISA Class AAA championship to The Heritage School. He finished the season with a 29-point, 9-rebound, 2-assist average. Edwards was selected to the first team of USA Today’s All-USA and the fourth team of MaxPreps’ All-American. In March and April of 2019, he participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Anthony’s Girlfriend’s Name

Anthony Edwards, a professional basketball player, is currently dating his long-time girlfriend, Jeanine Robel.

Rodel is older than Edwards by a few years because she was born in 1994, according to Cradle. Unfortunately, neither Edwards nor Robel have made any public statements regarding their relationship on their individual social media accounts.

On the other hand, Anthony appears to be a reclusive individual who is fiercely protective of his professional turf and who avoids all conversation that does not pertain to his work.

Intimate Sphere

Edwards’ mother Yvette and grandma Shirley both passed away from cancer within a short time frame in 2015. He was in the eighth grade at the time. Since he was a high schooler, he has worn the No. 5 basketball jersey as a tribute to his parents, who both passed away on the fifth of the month.

Therefore, Edwards’s sister Antoinette and his brother Antoine shared legal custody of him and brought him up. Edwards was a regular counselor at summer camps while in high school. He enrolled at the University of Georgia with the intention of studying marketing.

Edwards was a baseball star as a kid, too, routinely batting fourth or fifth for his team. Edwards has joked that he used to be quite good in many sports. He now has two dogs, but he has shown interest in lions before and does not think his home is large enough to accommodate one.

In 2022’s Hustle, a film about the world of professional sports, Edwards made his acting debut. Many people, including the film’s producer and actor Adam Sandler, appreciated his portrayal as the film’s main villain, Kermit Wilts.

As a result of a video he posted on September 10 in which he referred to a group of shirtless males as “gay,” Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA in September 2022. The next day he said, “What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m deeply sorry.”