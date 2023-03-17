Who Is Angelina Pivarnick From Jersey Shore Dating? Who Is Her Secret Boyfriend?

Angelina Pivarnick is a well-known actress and reality television star who hails from America. She became famous after appearing in the first two seasons of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Her fans have been curious to know who she is dating after she announced her relationship with a very young man.

Who Is Angelina Pivarnick Boyfriend Vinny?

Vinny was announced by Angelina Pivarnick as her new boyfriend and he is from Staten Island. Vinny has also been confused to be Vinny Guadagino from Jersey Shore. Angelina and Vinny first talked on Instagram before they agreed to meet in person as stated by the actress.

Angelina disclosed the news of her new boyfriend during the eighth episode of Family Vacation. Although the star announced her newfound love, many fans still believe there is a spark between her and Guadagnino.

Angelina was asked if she was officially dating Vinny she replied that their bond doesn’t have a label. Apart from his name Vinny, there is no other information about him and the media has not gotten sight of him yet.

Angelina Pivarnick And Vinny’s Relationship

Angelina herself confirmed that she is more than a friend to Vinny. It has been only a few months since the beautiful star actress Angelina and Vinny become friends and despite having a new relationship that is more than friends the couple’s bond doesn’t have a label.

Furthermore, the Staten Islander, Vinny, Lives in the reality show star’s garage at her house in Freehold Township. The couple practically lives together. In an interview with EU App, she revealed that she wasn’t at the point of seeing a future with anyone.

Angelina and Vinny Guadagnino were seen together during Pauly D’s girlfriend Nikki Hall’s birthday party and after that fans began speculating that they were convinced that they would get back together.

However, Guadagninon said that they were just friends. On the other hand, regarding her bond with her Jersey Shore Castmate, she revealed she is now better, wiser, and older.

Angelina Pivarnick Past Relationships

Angelina Pivarnick became engaged to Chris Larangeira on January 12, 2018, after a year of dating. They married on November 20, 2019, and in February 2022, Chris filed for a divorce after two years of marriage. The reason for their divorce is still not known but rumors suggest irreconcilable differences.

Pivarnick is a registered emergency medical technician and worked for the FDNY in Staten Island. Angelina in 2020 settled a lawsuit against a lieutenant of hers whom she accused of sexual harassment.