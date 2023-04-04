Who Is Super talented Basketball Player Angel Reese Dating? LSU Star Clears Rumors

Angel Reese is an American basketball player. Fans of the player have been speculating about who the player is currently dating. This article hopes to cover everything about the famous player.

Who Is Angel Reese?

Angel Reese is an American basketball player. She is currently playing for the LSU Tigers in the Southern Conference. She attended Saint Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland where she received, in 2020 the McDonald’s All- American honors.

Angel Reese was ranked as the player in her class by ESPN and She was recruited by Maryland as the top recruit in their program but her debut season was cut short due to an injury she sustained in her right foot.

She was also honored as a third team All -American by the Associated Press during her Sophomore year and later transferred to LSU. Angel Reese was named a unanimous first-team All-American and set records in rebounds as double-doubles for the SEC.

Who Is Angel Reese Dating?

Angel Reese is currently single and not dating anyone yet. There were rumors making headlines that she was dating an American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The rumor was first reported when Twitter blog Raphouse TV posted a picture of them together.

However, Angel Reese and YoungBoy have both come out to debt the rumors that they were dating. YoungBoy is already married to his long-time girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle and they have two children already.

Who Is YoungBoy?

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again is an American rapper who is well-known for releasing music mixtapes. His mixtape began making waves in 2017. He was signed to Atlantic Records in late 2017 and released his first single Outside Today on January 6 2018 which hit 31 on the Billboard Hot 100.

YoungBoy released a video for his song 41 in 2017 that included features from notable names such as Meek Mill, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Yo Gotti. Despite YoungBoy’s success, his career has been marked by a long history of legal issues that began in 2016 and has released several projects during his detention.

What Is Angel Reese’s Net Worth?

According to sources, Angel Reese has a net worth of about $1 million in 2023 according to ghbase. She keeps all her earnings away from the public and she is known to have earned a significant amount of money from her basketball career.

She has also bagged several endorsement deals with multiple brands which contribute to her net worth.