Who Is American Basketball Player Ja Morant Dating? All You Need To Know

Temetruis Jamel Ja Morant is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association. He played college basketball for the Murray State Racers, where he was a consensus first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2019. Fans of the player have been speculating about who the basketball player is dating. This article covers everything you need to know about the player.

Ja Morant’s Early Life And Career

Ja Morant was born in Dalzell, South Carolina to parents Tee and Jamie Morant. Ja Morant’s mother Jamie was a point guard in high school and also a softball player while in college. Ja Morant’s father Tee considers playing basketball professionally but when Jamie was pregnant he abandoned the ambition and became a barber.

Ja Morant trained in his backyard with his father and mother who taught him how to play. Ja Morant started playing in the Amateur Athletic Union circuit with the South Carolina Hornets. He attended Crestwood High School in Sumter South Carolina. He left the team as the highest leading scorer.

Ja Morant was only lightly recruited by NAAA Division 1 program and unranked by recruiting services despite having been named the All-Region Most Valuable player. However, Ja Morant made an immediate impact at Murray State University, earning him the first-team all-conference title as a freshman.

Ja Morant was eventually selected by the Grizzlies All-Star second overall pick at the 2019 NBA draft and named the NBA Rookie of the year one year later. He was also named to his first NBA Game in 2022 as a starter and won the NBA Most Improved Player Award after the season and also the first All-NBA team in 2022.

Is Ja Morant Currently Dating?

No, Ja Morant is currently not in a relationship. Unlike Ja Morant’s Career which is always in the headlines, his relationship has been private. Ja Morant’s relationship with KK Dixon was formerly speculated until she posted a picture of them together.

The couple also welcomed a baby girl in 2019 which they named Kaari Jaidyn Morant. She was born premature and had to stay for weeks in the hospital after giving birth. It’s still not clear when Ja Morant and Dixon started dating.

Are Ja Morant And KK Dixon Still Together

No, they are currently not in a relationship. Ja Morant and KK Dixon were rumored to be dating when he was still playing for Murray State College and was evaluated as one of the top basketball players. the couple seemed inseparable while frequently posting pictures of their happy moments.

However, their relationship came to an untimely end shortly after the north of their child and they decided to be co-parenting their child. It’s unclear why they decided to end their relationship Even several years after their separation.

Who Is KK Dixon?

Antoine Arkansas Kadre also known as KK Dixon is the daughter of De Shannon and Christal Dixon. She has an older brother named Tyik, who plays basketball for t Missouri State Bears, and a younger sister Braylee Dixon.

Dixon is currently attending Fisk University in Nashville and is reported to be involved in both Volleyball and basketball.