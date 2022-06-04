Who Is Amber Heard Dating Right Now 2022: Check Latest Updates

Since the defamation case hearing started, everyone is talking about Heard and Depp’s relationship. On May 19, when the trial is over, everyone’s eyes are on the jury to see what they decide.

People have also had a chance to think about the actress’s past relationships and friendships with people like James Franco and Elon Musk because they were brought up during the hearing.

Is Amber Heard Dating Anyone Now?

No, Heard is not known to have a boyfriend or girlfriend right now. Bianca Butti was the last person she was with. Page Six reported that they were dating after they were seen passionately kissing in Palm Springs, California.

But their relationship didn’t last long, and in December 2021, they decided to go their separate ways. Heard isn’t dating anyone right now because she’s been busy taking care of her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, whom she gave birth to in April 2021.

Read More: Who Is Chrishell Dating 2022: Check All the Latest Updates in 2022

Will Elon Musk Be Asked to Tell His Story?

Even though Musk’s name has come up in the defamation case, Newsweek says it is very unlikely that he will be called as a witness. Franco is the same way.

Even though Franco and Heard have never dated, a video of them together at Depp’s penthouse was shown at a recent hearing. Even so, it is very unlikely that he will stand up for himself.

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for libel because of an opinion piece she wrote in 2018 for the Washington Post. Heard is going after Depp back. The case will keep going

What Amber Heard Has Been with In the Past and When!

Amber Heard’s first boyfriend was Mexican actor Valentino Lanus, with whom she was together from 2005 to 2006.

When she began dating American actor Mark Wystrach, they broke up. She was in a relationship with Mark from 2006 to 2007.

Amber Heard is dating Bianca Butti at the moment. In January 2020, they will start dating.

She went out with American photographer Tasya van Ree, who was also a woman. “I don’t put myself in one box or another,” she said about her relationship with a lesbian. “Both men and women have been good partners for me.” I love the person I love, not the thing they do. From 2008 to 2011, they were together.

In 2013, a picture was taken of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard holding hands outside of a Rolling Stones show. On February 3, 2015, Amber got married in a secret civil ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

She asked for a divorce on May 23, 2016. After that, Amber asked for a temporary restraining order against Depp and got it because she said he had hurt her on May 21.

Having Something to Do with Johnny Depp

Heard and Depp began dating in 2012, and they got married in a civil ceremony in February 2015. Heard broke Australia’s biosecurity rules in April 2015 when she didn’t tell customs about the two dogs she and Depp brought with them to Queensland, where Depp was filming a movie. Heard pleaded guilty to making up quarantine records. He said he did it because he didn’t get enough sleep. She had to pay a A$1,000 (US$715) good conduct bond for one month because she made a fake document. Heard and Depp also made a video in which they apologized for what they did and asked everyone to follow biosecurity rules. The case was called “Australia’s most famous criminal quarantine case” by The Guardian. In 2021, Australian authorities said that they were looking into Heard’s alleged lying about the event with the help of the FBI.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 and got a restraining order against him. In her court statement, she said that he was verbally and physically violent throughout their relationship, most of the time while high on drugs or alcohol

She was, in Depp’s words, “trying to get a quick financial settlement.” A deal was reached in August 2016, and the divorce was finalized in January 2017. Heard got rid of the restraining order, and the parties thanked each other in a joint statement. “The relationship was very passionate and sometimes very rough, but love was always what kept it together. Neither side has made false claims in order to get a financial edge. No one ever said they wanted to hurt someone physically or mentally. Heard agreed to pay the $7 million settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In 2021, Heard’s lawyers said that she had been unable to reach her goal because Mr. Depp had sued her. As a result, they said, she had to spend millions of dollars fighting Mr. Depp’s false claims against her.

How long ago did you meet Amber Heard or Johnny Depp? how did they first meet?

How They Began.

After his relationship with Vanessa Paradis ended, Depp started going out with actress Amber Heard, with whom he had worked in The Rum Diary (2011). Depp and Heard got married in a civil ceremony in February 2015.

Ms. Heard said that she didn’t see Mr. Depp much on the set of the movie until they had to film a kissing scene together.

She said, “I knew who he was. I didn’t like his work, and I didn’t know much about him, but I knew who he was.” “I’m just a no-name actor, I think I was 22… He was twice my age and a famous actor around the world.”

how long did Amber and John date before they got married?

Amber heard and Johnny heard dated for four years before getting married in 2015 and divorcing the following year.

Bianca Butti (2020 – 2021)

Amber Heard and cinematographer Bianca Butti were seen kissing outside a hotel in Palm Springs, California, in January 2020. This led to rumors that they were dating. Later, they went to the 2020 Women’s March in Los Angeles together and spent Valentine’s Day in 2021 with each other. In 2020, a source told Us Weekly, “Amber is not trying to keep it a secret.” “At this point, she feels fine kissing Bianca and holding her hand in public. They started out as friends, but things went further.” But also went to court hearings in 2020 for Johnny Depp’s slander case against Amber Heard. After less than two years together, Heard and Butti broke up in 2021.

Vito Schnabel (2018)

In May 2018, Amber Heard and art dealer Vito Schnabel began dating. They were together for less than a year before they broke up that same year. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Schnabel and Heard broke up because “they lived too far away from each other.” Schanebl was with Heidi Klum for three years before he was with Heard.

Read More: How Long Have Zendaya and Tom Holland Been Dating? Spider-Man: Homecoming and Beyond

Elon Musk (2016 – 2018)

Amber Heard and Elon Musk started dating in July 2016, after they were seen together at the Delano South Beach in Miami, Florida. “Elon likes how rough and tough she is. A source told People at the time, “She isn’t afraid of being different.” “She doesn’t get scared easily. She works hard to learn and loves to do so.” After less than a year together, they broke up in August 2017. “They had a good time together for a few months, but now they’re both very busy with work. A source told People at the time that it was getting harder and harder to find time to see each other. the split was started by Musk. “Elon works all day and all night. This is his life, and he is happy with it. He can’t be in a relationship right now, so he broke it off.”

Heard and Musk got back together after five months, but they broke up again in February 2018. “Amber wants to be on her own, and she’d rather be friends than be in a relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Elon thought it was time to end things, and Amber agreed,” said another insider. They both care about each other but now isn’t the right time.