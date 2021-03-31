Who is Alix Lynx? What is her career life?

Alix Lynx is an American pornographic actress born on May 5, 1989. She grew up in New York. Her mother worked in the US health department, and her father a construction worker. She studied hard in school, remained active in extracurricular activities, and went to a state school after her high school, where she did her BA in TV broadcasting. To support her financially during her school, she did some promotional modeling.

After Alix’s degree was over, she was not sure what to do. She got a job in a PR firm and took online classes for MBA social media marketing during her free time. After being let go from work, she decided to try webcamming to make money while searching for a full-time job.

Career Life Alix Lynx –

In the beginning, Alix worked for four years in social media marketing and public relationships. When she was 16 years of age, she lost her virginity. At the age of 11, she saw a playboy magazine and decided what to become when she grew up. Before she entered the adult industry, she had sex with 25 people. She had her 1st sex with her best friend after she got drunk at a party.

At the age of 18, Alix was offered $700 for a nude picture of hers by some guy over the internet, and she accepted the offer. Then she realized that it’s the best way to earn money and start part-time webcamming when she was 21 years old and later quit her job and started camming on a full-time basis. In 2013 she got her boobs enhanced to 34D.

Alix always wanted to be a pornstar and found an agent, and her journey as a pornstar started. Her first scene ever was a G/G scene for Hustler with Jeannie Marie, and for some time, she continued doing the G/G scene. Later she started doing B/G hardcore porn as well. She has appeared in many adult films. She has won AVN Award for Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene for AI: Artificial Intelligence.