Who Is Alison Hammond Dating- Alison Went on To Say that She Has a “Special Someone”!

Alison Hammond (born February 5, 1975) is an English actress and television personality. In 2002, she participated in the third season of the reality show Big Brother, when she was the second housemate to be evicted. Since then, she has worked as a presenter and reporter for ITV’s This Morning (2003–present), as well as on reality shows like I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (2010), Celebrity Coach Trip (2012), Strictly Come Dancing (2014), Celebrity Masterchef (2014), and I Can See Your Voice (2014). (2020). Hammond has acted in films such as Palace Hill (1988–1990), Doctors (2002), and The Dumping Ground (2016).

Alison Hammond Acknowledges Their New Relationship on Twitter

Alison Hammond is one of the most well-known faces on daytime television, having first gained prominence on Big Brother before landing hosting positions on This Morning and Loose Women. Despite the fact that we see her on our TVs every week, the effervescent Brummie prefers to keep her personal life private.

Alison Hammond’s co-star Dermot O’Leary, on the other hand, recently revealed that she is dating someone. “You’re not accessible any longer, are you?” he asked as they presented This Morning together. But, if you were – jeez, what would you do? “There’s a catch!”

Alison Went on To Say that She Has a “Special Someone”

Hopefully, fans will be able to see the lucky man on her social media pages, despite the fact that she is notoriously discreet about her personal life, which includes her former. Alison, who typically keeps his father, her ex-husband, out of the public eye, suddenly gave her fans a glimpse of him earlier this year when she attended the Pride of Britain Awards with her son Aiden.

Alison published a rare photo of her ex Noureddine Boufaied on her TikTok account, captioning the video, “Aidan is unmistakably present! Our Son has gone viral.”

When she featured on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020, she gave viewers a glimpse into her love life, but did she find a lover on the show? Alison Hammond’s past relationships are detailed here, including whether she has a partner and whether she has been married.

Is She a Married Woman?

Alison Hammond is not married, despite having previously married Noureddine, Aiden’s father. Alison Hammond is a British actress. Dwayne Johnson is a married man. In 2017, she also married’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in an amusing mock ceremony on This Morning, with his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart serving as officiant.

Alison was ‘dumped’ by the Hollywood actor two years later when he married his partner Lauren Hashian (for real, this time). She joked on This Morning, “I don’t understand why he would have done this to me.” “I’m very disappointed.” I was aware of [his girlfriend], but we were already married; I had a ring and everything. I didn’t see him very much, but I could tell we were in love.”

Today’s This Morning Featured Alison Hammond

“I don’t know, now I’m extremely puzzled!” Dermot remarked, unsure of himself. “I was under the impression you weren’t available.” “Does anyone exist in my life?” Alison had enquired of her co-star. “I believe so!” Dermot was the one who responded. Alison immediately burst out laughing and added, “You’ve just told the whole world.” “I adore the way you present me.”

She went on to say that she is currently dating someone. “Someone exists in my life.” I’m going to inform everyone. “There is someone special in my life,” she explained. “Thank you very much, Dermot; I’m dating someone.” So, it’s a little closed, but you know what, I’d like to share it with our family.”

“You have to be proud of your partner.” So, yep, I’ve found someone. “I’m sorry gentlemen, I’m off the market!” she exclaimed. Shortly after, the official This Morning Twitter account posted a brief clip of Alison’s exciting news with their two million followers. Many of their fans gushed in the comments section over Alison’s big reveal. “@AlisonHammond I was thinking the other day that you’ve been looking so lovely and glowing recently. One of the viewers commented, “Love suits you.”

“Alison Hammond – @AlisonHammond – @AlisonHammond – I’m ecstatic for you. Another person remarked, “You look fantastic, he’s a really lucky chappy.” A third tweeted, “Now we know why you’re gleaming.” “Alison, you look amazing and radiant!” another person stated.

