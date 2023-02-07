Who Is the Lucky Man to Have Married Alison Brie?

American actress Alison Brie Schermerhorn was born on December 29, 1982. Her breakout performance as Trudy Campbell on Mad Men (2007-2015) earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award and much critical acclaim. She became well-known for her roles as Annie Edison on Community (2009-2015) and Diane Nguyen on BoJack Horseman (2009-present) (2014–2020). She was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Critics’ Choice Awards for her portrayal of Ruth Wilder on the comedy-drama series GLOW (2017-2019).

Childhood and Adolescence

Alison Brie Schermerhorn entered the world on December 29, 1982, in the city of Hollywood, California. Charles Terry Schermerhorn, her father, is a musician and a writer specializing in the entertainment industry. Joanne Brenner’s mom is an employee at Para los Nios (“For the Children”), a non-profit organization that provides child care. Lauren, her older sister, is her sibling gap.

Brie comes from a Jewish family. Her paternal grandfather was raised a Catholic and can trace his roots back to the Dutch, the English, and the Scots. Her parents were divorced when she was young, but her father took her to services at a “Christian-Hindu hybrid church” called the Self-Realization Fellowship. Bryce attended South Pasadena High School and left in 2001. She was a children’s birthday party clown over the summer between her senior year of high school and freshman year of college.

Acting on stage was Brie’s first foray into the performing arts, and she got her start at the Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles. She received her bachelor of arts in drama from the California Institute of the Arts in 2005. She spent one year studying at Glasgow’s prestigious Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Alison Brie’s Spouse

After meeting at a Mardi Gras party in New Orleans in 2011, Brie started dating Dave Franco the following year. Speculation about their future nuptials began on the 25th of August, 2015. On March 13, 2017, they tied the knot. She told Larry King in 2017 that she didn’t want kids.

Career

In 2006, Alison landed a supporting role on the Disney Channel comedy “Hannah Montana.” After that, she became a regular on “Mad Men” as Trudy Campbell from 2007 until the show’s cancellation in 2015. Brie also managed guest roles on shows like “My Alibi” and “Community” around this time. She was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and received considerable praise for her performance in the latter part.

By 2010, Brie had been considered for inclusion on multiple “hottest women in the world” lists. During this time, she appeared in the movie “Montana Amazon” and hosted an episode of “Attack of the Show!” In 2011, she had a starring part in the blockbuster film “Scream 4”. She kept getting parts in films like “The Five-Year Engagement” and “The Lego Movie” during the next few years. With performances in shows like “American Dad!” and “BoJack Horseman,” Brie also established herself as a voice actress.

Brie maintained her acting career after an appearance on “Lip Sync Battle,” and she has since been in films such as “Sleeping with Other People,” “Get Hard,” “How to Be Single,” “The Little Hours,” “The Disaster Artist,” and “The Post.” In 2017, she made her television debut on the hit series “GLOW.” A Critics’ Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award were among the honors that Alison received thanks to the series. Brie has said that the increased industry respect she received thanks to “GLOW” helped her land more substantial jobs.

After that, she kept getting voice acting gigs in animated features including “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Weathering with You.” She next starred in “Horse Girl,” which she also authored, produced, and starred in, before starring in “Promising Young Women” in 2020. She continued acting with parts in films including “The Rental” and “Happiest Season.”