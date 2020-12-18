Who is Alex Scott? Strictly Come Dancing star partnered with Neil Jones

ALEX SCOTT can take to the presenter function this weekend for 2020’s BBC Athletics Temperament of the Year award ceremony.

The 36-yr-old will existing alongside Television set stalwarts Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan.

This is all the things you want to know about Scott…

Who is Alex Scott?

Born Oct 14, 1984, Alexandra Virina Scott is an English footballer who retired in 2017.

Scott was welcomed on to the Emirates pitch to a standing ovation following asserting her retirement as component of Arsene Wenger’s leaving social gathering just after the men’s past residence activity.

Throughout her career she has received eight league titles, 3 WSL Cups and 7 FA Cups, the Champions League the moment and two Group Shields.

The 34-12 months-outdated made 148 appearances for the Gunners.

She also place in 140 appearances for England.

Scott manufactured her debut for the countrywide aspect in 2004 where by she went on to turn out to be England’s next-most capped player, winning a silver and bronze medal at the 2009 Euros and 2015 Earth Cup respectively.

She was named in Wonderful Britain’s 18-participant squad for the 2012 London Olympics and was awarded an MBE in the 2017 New Year’s Honours checklist for her products and services to soccer.

What has Alex Scott claimed about presenting SPOTY 2020?

“Now additional than ever it will be astounding to winner all those who have stood out this year in their industry,” she explained.

“As properly as highlighting the unsung heroes who have manufactured a good change in 2020 inspite of how complicated the yr has been for so quite a few.”

The 35-calendar year-aged is on social media and can be uncovered on Twitter @AlexScott. The ex-footballer has 244,000 followers on the social media system. She can also be discovered on Instagram @alexscott2. The previous Strictly contestant features an amazing 339,000 followers on the popular social media site.

How did Alex Scott make Television history?

Outside of her taking part in occupation, Alex is also a Television presenter and pundit for the BBC and Sky.

Scott retired from football at the end of the 2017 time to aim on her burgeoning broadcasting career.

She on a regular basis appears on BBC’s Last Score and presents Sky’s Targets on Sunday with Chris Kamara and in 2016, she showcased and finished up profitable Bear Grylls’ Tv set clearly show, Mission Survive.

Apart from media, she started off the Alex Scott Academy in 2011 for woman footballers aged 16-19.

Scott became Sky Sports’ very first woman pundit in 2018 immediately after her time on the BBC staff at the Summer season 2018 World Cup.