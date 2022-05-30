Who Is Alex Rodriguez Dating? Check All Latest Updates in 2022

It’s been a few months since A-Rod split from J-Lo, and now he’s on the hunt for love once more. But now that he’s back on the market, who is Alex Rodriguez dating? While the former MLB champion is ready to move on, he hasn’t yet found the right woman for him—though he has been linked to a few women.

Rodriguez, 46, has been linked to Katie Holmes and RHONY’s Kelly Bensimon in recent months, sparking relationship speculations. But it appears that none of these flings have lasted, as A-Rod is dead set on finding “the one” once more. On January 26, 2022, a source told Us Weekly, “He’s in the playing field seeking for someone he can someday be in a serious committed relationship with.” “He’d love to discover the next ‘J. Lo,’ but he hasn’t yet found ‘her.'” He’s currently single and enjoying a good time.”

According to the insider, A-Rod has had a difficult time finding love. “It’s difficult for him to date since he’s in the spotlight,” the insider said, adding that reports about his love life are frequently just that: rumors! Is it feasible, though, that Rodriguez has moved on from one of his reputed flames? Continue reading to find out what we know thus far.

What Is Alex Rodriguez’s Current Relationship Status?

Rodriguez had fans wondering whether he was dating fitness competitor Kat Padgett when the two were photographed attending a Green Bay Packers game together on January 23, 2022, just days before the insider talked to Us Weekly. So, do Alex Rodriguez and Padgett have a relationship?

They’re keeping things low-key. “He’s not attached to anyone in particular,” the insider claimed. “He has a lot of charisma.”

“A-Rod is single and enjoying life,” a separate source told Page Six on January 24, 2022, confirming the insider’s assertions. “It’s not like she’s his girlfriend,” the insider said of Padgett. They traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and then to Minnesota. He doesn’t have a girlfriend. He’s a lone wolf.”

Rodriguez’s dating status has sparked speculation less than a year after he and his ex-fiancée called it quits. A-Rod and J-Lo started dating in 2017, and two years later, they announced their engagement. Following suspicions that the former New York Yankee had strayed on the Hustlers actress, the couple called off their engagement in April 2021.

“We have learned we are best as friends and look forward to continuing so,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time, announcing their split. We’ll continue to collaborate and support one another on our joint ventures and initiatives. We all want the best for one another and our children. The only other thing we have to say is thank you to everyone who has offered warm words and support out of respect for them.”

J-Lo reconciled with Affleck, whom she dated from 2001 to 2003, shortly after their breakup. They announced their relationship in July 2021, and two months later, they made their red carpet debut.

A Look at Alex Rodriguez’s Past Relationships

In May of 2005,

In May 2005, Jennifer Lopez and her then-husband Marc Anthony attended a baseball game at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York, where they met Alex Rodriguez, a New York Yankee. Lopez told Sports Illustrated about their first encounter.

in June of this year “We clasped hands, and for about three seconds, there was this strange energy… Looking someone in the eyes for three to five seconds and being stuck.”

The month of February 2017

When Lopez and Rodriguez run into one other at a restaurant, they reunite

Lopez tells Ellen DeGeneres in April 2017 (according to Entertainment Tonight).

), and “I was eating lunch someplace when I noticed him passing by. After that, I stepped outdoors and felt like patting him on the shoulder for some reason.” The next move was made by Rodriguez: “‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ he texted, and I answered, ‘OK.’ We enjoyed a delicious meal.”

What Is Known About Kathryne Padgett, Alex Rodriguez’s (a-Rod) Reported Girlfriend?

Kathryne Padgett is a nutrition specialist who presently works as the nutritional director of Doyle Sports Performance in Georgia, according to her Instagram. Padgett is 2019 the University of St. Thomas graduate who is from Dallas, Texas. She presently resides in Beaumont, Texas, according to her Facebook page.

Padgett claimed in her Instagram bio that she plans to become a registered dietitian nutritionist in the future. This suggests that the Texas native is now enrolled in a nutrition-related course or program

Kathryne Padgett is an amateur bodybuilder who made her national debut at the NPC Branch Warren Classic in Texas in 2021. She placed eighth in the class-C category in the ‘bikini’ division of the competition. She was also awarded a title in the ‘Wellness’ class B category, as well as a title in the ‘genuine novice’ category for the same category.