Who Is Adele Dating? Everything You Need to Know

Rich Paul, Adele’s rumoured beau, is who he claims to be.

In addition to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Rich’s client list includes Ben Simmons.

It was at an artist agency that he began his career in sports representation in 2022. He started his own agency, Klutch Sports Group, 10 years later.

Is Rich Paul, Adele’s Boyfriend, Proposing to Her?

After flashing off a massive diamond ring that is said to have cost upwards of $2 million, Adele fueled engagement rumours when she attended The BRIT Awards! Her subsequent appearance on The Graham Norton Show only served to further fuel rumours that she and boyfriend Rich are engaged. Adele’s response to Graham’s question on the rumoured engagement: “Would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

She’s keeping us all wondering, to say the least! Fans speculate that she and Rich are preparing to settle down because she admitted she’d like to have more children.

Read More: Austin Butler Dating- Austin Butler and His Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Coordinate Black Ensembles for An Elvis Presley Screening in New York City!

Rich Paul Is How Old?

Rich was born on December 16, 1981, making him 40 years old.

Has Rich Paul Ever had Children?

Rich has three children. A snapshot of him with his daughter, who will graduate from high school in May 2020, is the only glimpse we get into his private life. According to rumours, Adele has seen Rich’s children and he has met Angelo, the son she had in 2012 with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Is There Any Information on When Adele and Rich Paul First Started Dating?

At one point, Adele and Rich were just friends, but their friendship blossomed into something more in the summer of 2021. According to her account in Rolling Stone, they initially met on the dance floor at a friend’s birthday celebration.

Before they got romantically involved, the singer told Vogue, “He was always there, I simply didn’t see him. He was always there.””

“I really adore being around him,” she said softly. The more I think about it, the more I appreciate it.”

Read More: Tom Cruise Girlfriend: Is Tom Cruise Actually Dating Paris Hilton?

A Year from Now

Adele and Rich Paul make their relationship Instagram official on September 19th, following weeks of rumours and speculation. There’s a famous Schiaparelli garment and a shot of Adele and Paul in the mix. Anthony Davis, a former Lakers player and current client of Paul’s, was getting married, and Paul was the photographer. She adds a simple red-heart emoji because she knows she doesn’t have to say anything

2021 October

According to Adele in a Vogue interview published on October 7, she and Paul were formerly friends before they started dating. Inebriatedly, she made a joke about him signing her up as a client at the party where they first met. A person who has no idea where they are or what they want would be a complete waste of my time and energy.” He says “I know exactly what my goals are. “And I’m sure as hell clear on what I don’t desire.”

The Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA season-opening game on October 19. The pair will again be courtside for the game. One more glitzy costume from Adele, this time in brown leather with a Louis Vuitton coat.

2021 November

The two were photographed exiting Adele’s first U.K. show in four years, An Audience With Adele, together in London on November 6.

In an interview with Oprah for the CBS special Adele: One Night Only, Adele reveals a little more about her relationship with Rich, adding that it is the first time she’s felt safe about herself in a romantic relationship. “It’s just a matter of timing,” she explained. “However, it would be interesting to see what my reaction is to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m not just talking about romance.”

Read More: Ugo Humbert Girlfriend: Explore His Dating Life & Everything You Need to Know

The First of The Year 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele and Rich attend another Lakers game on January 7. Adele dresses down for this performance with a black blazer, joggers, and Nike Air Force 1s.

January 2022

In the midst of speculations that the pair is on the outs, Adele subtly claps back, revealing that they are still together. I am so excited to announce that I will be singing at the Brit Awards next week,” she captioned the photo. As a final note, Rich sends his best wishes.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket